Disney+'s WandaVision Spinoff Has Added A Netflix Star To The MCU With First New Casting

Now that all the fake witches roaming the streets have returned to their homes in Halloween’s wake, the MCU’s occult-leaning universe can expand without hindrance. So it goes for Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is finally starting to spark more and more behind-the-scenes updates. Now, we finally know who the show’s first new cast member is, with a Netflix star crossing the streams to join the Kathryn Hahn-starring follow-up dramedy.

Previously known as Agatha: House of Harkness , the redubbed Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Heartstopper star Joe Locke for its inaugural season for those with Disney+ subscriptions , according to Variety . The Marvel-verse should be quite a change of pace for the actor, at least compared to his Netflix series, which is to date free from bewitching superpowers and populations held under town-wide spells.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Understandably, as it goes with Marvel shows that are in development and in production, details are being kept completely under wraps regarding Joe Locke’s involvement in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. So at this point, it’s unclear who he’ll be playing. And while there would be loads of speculation to bring to the table if we were talking about a slightly older actor, the Heartstopper breakout star’s youth makes it slightly harder to build up guesses. Especially since it’s not altogether clear what the WandaVision spinoff will encompass.

It doesn’t seem like Locke would have all that much time to offer the Disney+ original, seeing as how Heartstopper was such a crowd-pleasing success for Netflix that the streaming giant renewed it for Seasons 2 and 3 , meaning he’ll likely be busy filming more of that in the future. But since Agatha marks only his second scripted TV show to date, there likely won't be much else standing in his way. Well, beyond all those decrepit old witches.

This casting news comes after reports of Disney+'s Vision Quest spinoff made the rounds, with a writers room reportedly coming together for that project.