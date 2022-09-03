Doctor Strange 2’s Writer Addressed That Scarlet Witch Cliffhanger

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild ride so far, thanks to ambitious projects on the small and silver screens. Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was no exception, as it covered a variety of different universes and timelines. But the movie also left audiences with some questions , with Doctor Strange 2’s writer addressing that Scarlet Witch cliffhanger .

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was written by Michael Waldron, and served as a sequel to both the first Strange and WandaVision. Fans were shocked when Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff served as the movie’s primary antagonist , with her character’s mind warped by the Darkhold. The movie ended with the Scarlet Witch seemingly sacrificing herself to destroy the Darkhold forever, but is the fan-favorite Avenger really gone? Waldron spoke to Empire about this ending, saying:

She's removing herself from the board… For now? Forever? We'll see. I'd like to see her again.

Same, though. While Michael Waldron isn’t sure what the MCU’s future has for Wanda, he would definitely like to see the magical hero return to the big screen in another installment of the shared universe. Considering how many questions are still surrounding the Scarlet Witch and her powers, smart money says fans would echo those thoughts. After all, WandaVision made her into an absolutely beloved figure.

Michael Waldron’s comments to Empire come from a longer story about his work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But given the popularity of Wanda Maximoff, it makes sense that the conversation eventually turned to Elizabeth Olsen’s signature character. Fans are still hoping to see the Scarlet Witch’s redemption, despite the bodycount she racked up in Doctor Strange 2 and the Westview incident from WandaVision. She seemingly sacrificed herself to bring down Mount Wundagore, which hinted at Wanda’s true nature. But hopefully that’s not the last we’ll be seeing of her.

WandaVision was a complicated story about Wanda’s grief and trauma , eventually resulting in her embracing her destiny as the Scarlet Witch. While fans delighted in seeing her at the height of her power in Doctor Strange 2, some were puzzled by her murderous actions. While it was explained that the Darkhold corrupted her mind, it’s unclear if her return will feature the Scarlet Witch as a hero or villain. Talk about a complicated character.

For her part, Elizabeth Olsen also claims she has no idea whether or not she’s got a future in the MCU. But considering that OG Avengers like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr. have already departed the shared universe, it seems unwise not to capitalize on a popular character like Wanda.