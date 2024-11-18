Fans Kept Commenting On Elektra’s Different Costume In Deadpool & Wolverine, But Jennifer Garner Says There’s Two Reasons The Movie Made Big Changes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that's constantly putting out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie release was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. The Deadpool 3 cast list ended up having a number of surprise actors, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Fans kept commenting on Elektra’s different costume, but Garner says there’s two reasons the movie made big changes. Let's break it all down.

Deadpool & Wolverine was full of thrilling cameos, and the resistance of heroes fighting against Cassandra Nova had some of the most memorable. Jennifer Garner's return was awesome, but she got a new look in the process. While appearing on the BTS documentary Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Alias icon explained the thought process behind her new suit, saying:

A lot of superheroes wear red, but, of course, Deadpool is in red. So Elektra's gone a bit more berry, like a gray berry, which I love. So it's a different costume, a lot less skin. Elektra always had a lot more midriff showing, which we wouldn't need that now. That's not necessary. Elektra's had three kids.

There you have it. Obviously Ryan Reynolds' title character is always in his signature red suit, which likely was a big reason why Elektra's costume was given a different color. And since its been decades since Garner played the sai wielding warrior, she understandably wanted to wear something for Deadpool & Wolverine that didn't require her to show off her midriff. Can you blame her?

Ever since Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, there's been some discourse about what Garner's costume ended up looking like. The chatter got louder once concept art showed a comic-book accurate Elektra look. But regardless of what the design was, it seems like she probably always would have ended up in more of a berry than a straight up red. After all, this helped make Elektra stand apart from Deadpool in the group action shots.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for Deadpool to finally join the MCU, but that also helped make the wild Deadpool 3 cameos happen. In addition to the coolness of seeing these characters fight Cassandra Nova's forces, Deadpool 3's credits also paid tribute to all of the hard work done on the Fox Marvel movies over the years, including X-Men, Daredevil, Blade, Ghost Rider, and more.

Given Deadpool & Wolverine's wild popularity, some fans are wondering if folks like Jennifer Garner might once again reprise their roles for an upcoming Marvel movie. It's currently unclear if that's going to happen, but with the multiverse in play just about anything is possible.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.