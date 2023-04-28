Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Which Marvel Newcomer She’d Like To Crossover With As Wanda

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise spanning both TV and film. Throughout Phases Four and Five a ton of new characters have been introduced, who will presumably factor into major events like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Fans are eager for any information regarding Elizabeth Olsen’s return as the Scarlet Witch , but even the actress is clueless at the time being. Although Olsen did reveal which Marvel newcomer she'd like to crossover with as Wanda… and her choice is solid.

Phase Four was big for Olsen’s hero, who kicked it all off with WandaVision before shocking fans by becoming the villain of Doctor Strang e 2 . The Ingrid Goes West actress recently did an interview with Buzzfeed while playing with puppies, where she eventually spoke about the state of the MCU. When asked who she’d like to team-up with in the future, she picked Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

I guess the new girl I really think is funny, Ms. Marvel. Yeah, I think she's very cute and endearing and enjoyable, and so I would say her.

I mean points were made. Vellani gave an endlessly charismatic performance playing the title character of Ms. Marvel, with the series finale seemingly opening a ton of doors for the greater MCU. She’ll be going from the TV to the big screen in Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels , which is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . The sky’s the limit for Kamala, so meeting the Scarlet Witch doesn’t seem totally out of the question.

Elizabeth Olsen’s comments to Buzzfeed come as she’s been promoting her new show Love & Death, which is available with a HBO Max subscription . As previously mentioned, she seemingly isn’t aware when she’ll be back as the fan favorite character Wanda Maximoff, although she has expressed interest in returning. It definitely seems like the fans and Olsen are in agreement in not believing the Scarlet Witch actually perished during the ending of Doctor Strange 2 .

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As previously mentioned, Ms. Marvel is going to be hitting the big screen for the first time as one of The Marvels’ trio of heroes. The movie will follow as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is paired with both Kamala Khan and Teyonahh Parris’ Monica Rambeau. You can check out The Marvels trailer below:

With a number of MCU OGs retired, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is one of the most popular characters currently in play for the shared universe. And despite her actions in WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, fans are eager to see her redemption arc. With the threat of Kang in the next Avengers movie looming, the Scarlet Witch might be one of the galaxy’s biggest weapons against that villain.