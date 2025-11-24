Evangeline Lilly Posted A Video Praising Captain America: The Winter Soldier, And The Comment Section Is Filled With Fans Wondering About Her Marvel Future

Evangeline Lilly hasn’t made an official appearance in a Marvel movie since 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the actress just made waves online for a very different MCU reason. The former Lost star posted a short video on social media praising one of the best MCU movies, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, calling it one of her favorites in the series. The post immediately lit up her comment section, with fans flooding in to express appreciation for the film and to express curiosity about Lilly appearing in new Marvel movies.

The short sunset video was shared to Lilly's official Instagram and, while the view was stunning, it was her caption that really caught Marvel fans' attention. Without mentioning any upcoming superhero movie projects in particular—or confirming if Hope Van Dyne will return—the Wasp actress praised Captain America: The Winter Soldier, adding a “chef’s kiss” to her post. Check it out:

A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) A photo posted by on

This post immediately had fans speculating about the South of Heaven actress’ involvement in the MCU moving forward. Let's break down some of the most memorable reactions.

How Fans Are Responding To Evangeline Lilly’s Winter Soldier Praise

There was a lot of praise for the second flick in the Captain America trilogy of films, and for good reason. However, a lot of the commentary was focused on whether or not fans can expect to see Lilly suiting back up as the Wasp anytime soon. Here is a temp check of some of the best responses:

@connor_armstrong1: Are we seeing The Wasp in any of the next 2 Avengers movies 👀

Are we seeing The Wasp in any of the next 2 Avengers movies 👀 @mateo_quintero1728: “Will Wasp return in Doomsday? @evangelinelillyofficial”

“Will Wasp return in Doomsday? @evangelinelillyofficial” @arieflongbottom91: “It's a hint that Wasp is back to Marvel, right?”

“It's a hint that Wasp is back to Marvel, right?” @carlosgogola: We miss Hope! And yes, Winter Soldier was great!

We miss Hope! And yes, Winter Soldier was great! @mrmystik: Wow, it's good to see your face again. Always brings a warmth and joy in these dark times 🙂🙏🏾☀️ I loved you in all your MCU appearances. You always carry yourself with such poise and grace and a calm yet confident strength. It shows in all your characters 🙏🏾

Wow, it's good to see your face again. Always brings a warmth and joy in these dark times 🙂🙏🏾☀️ I loved you in all your MCU appearances. You always carry yourself with such poise and grace and a calm yet confident strength. It shows in all your characters 🙏🏾 @kwj0815: Missing you and, your goodness as a person. It’s nice that you have your priorities in order, aka personal healing 💙🙏

Missing you and, your goodness as a person. It’s nice that you have your priorities in order, aka personal healing 💙🙏 @ruariburt1996: Hope you’re doing well, Evangeline.

Hope you’re doing well, Evangeline. @n7spartan111: Wasp approved!

Wasp approved! @leonardnfleming: @evangelinelillyofficial I just watched it a few weeks ago as part of a run through all the Infinity War series. Great stuff. And of course you in Ant-Man!

Fans are not shy about wanting more Hope Van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s for sure. But where does the character stand? Will we see her again anytime soon?

What's The Likelihood of Seeing Wasp Return in The MCU?

Evangeline Lilly’s Marvel future has been the subject of much fan speculation, especially after the actress publicly announced in 2024 that she was stepping away from acting. This was big news for MCU watchers, as both the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are rumored to bring back nearly every major Marvel character for at least some sort of cameo or legacy moment. With Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man confirmed as a major player in Doomsday, the absence of Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp would stand out.

That’s why her recent Instagram activity caught the attention of fans and Marvel sleuths alike. Lilly not only randomly posted a video praising Captain America: The Winter Soldier, calling it “one of Marvel’s finest,” but she also paraphrased Black Widow’s iconic “sun’s getting real low” lullaby line to the Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The post came complete with hashtags like #marvel, #wintersoldier, and #captainamerica, as well as enthusiastic replies to fans about her favorite MCU moments.

Does this mean Evangeline Lilly is returning to the MCU? Officially, nothing is confirmed. Yet the timing is certainly interesting. Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly in reshoots and is set to hit the 2026 movie schedule next December. Meanwhile, Secret Wars starts filming in 2026, and just about every Marvel alum has been rumored for a cameo.

It’s possible that Evangeline Lilly's post was just a fun share after a family movie night. Then again, actors have used social media to tease their returns to Marvel before. And, with Hope Van Dyne’s absence sure to be noticed in upcoming Avengers crossovers, it’s not unreasonable for fans to read between the lines and hope this is a subtle tease.

For now, check out the Wasp's appearances in MCU productions by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription.