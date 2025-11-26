A Lot Of People Believed Elizabeth Olsen Thought She Was Too Good For Marvel. She Says That’s Not The Real Story

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, thanks to new releases hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain heroes are fan favorites, chief among them being Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. And the actress recently spoke about the perception that she thought she was too good for Marvel movies.

What we know about in Avengers: Doomsday, but Olsen apparently won't be appearing as Wanda. Still, fans are hoping she pops up in upcoming Marvel movies, sooner rather than later. While appearing on Mythical Kitchen, the Emmy-nominated actress spoke about originally wanting to stay out of the public eye, offering:

I think I got over it [trying to avoid fame] by then. Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is really not the way to do it if I were to try and not be famous.

Points were made. Because while Olsen was working regularly, joining the MCU as Wanda Maximoff made her into a household name. She first debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron, before reprising her role in Captain America: Civil War and eventually becoming a bigger presence in the shared universe.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Elizabeth Olsen's tenure as Wanda Maximoff. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Elizabeth Olsen spoke about her humble beginnings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she began as a supporting player before eventually becoming one of the most popular characters in the entire shared universe. As she put it:

I signed on for like one or two or something. So I thought that I was only going to be a supporting part in a couple. I thought it was an exciting opportunity to be on a different kind of scale. I had done Godzilla before that…

The actress is referencing her role in the 2014 Godzilla movie, which was a huge blockbuster. And while she continues to be an indie darling to this day, Olsen had to fight to get more franchise work, especially her tenure as Wanda Maximoff. As she further explained:

I was kind of confused why I wasn’t being considered for these larger films. And my agent said, ‘Because everyone thinks you just want to do independent cinema.’ I was like, ‘Well I do, but I also like Iron Man. And I like Indiana Jones.’ So I started having these general meetings. And Marvel happened.

Marvel happened in a big way, as she made her debut in an Avengers movie, rather than a solo movie. Wanda went from antagonist to hero throughout Age of Ultron, and she would go on to reprise her role in Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame. She then went to the small screen for WandaVision, which was a huge sensation and turned her into one of the most beloved figures in the entire MCU.

Fans have been wondering about Olsen's future in her signature role, as the Doctor Strange 2 ending saw her seemingly sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold across the multiverse. She's denied having a role in Doomsday, but fans are still hoping she surprises us and appears.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fans want to see Wanda return sooner rather than later, so hopefully The Russo Brothers have a plan for her in their pair of blockbusters.