‘That’s My Emotional Truth:’ Tessa Thompson Actually Ranked The Marvel Movies She’s Starred In

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly giving fans new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that there have been some peaks and valleys in recent years, and the actors who star in the shared universe know this all too well. Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, and recently ranked the titles she's starred in so far. And fans might have a big reaction where she landed.

Thompson mad her debut in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, which brought new life into Chris Hemsworth's franchise. While she recently reprised her role in Marvel Zombies, fans are wondering which upcoming Marvel movies might feature her. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, she was asked to rank her Marvel appearances, responding with:

Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers: Endgame. I know I'm gonna get in trouble for that but that's my emotional truth.

Talk about a hot take. While Ragnarok was pretty universally loved, the same can't be said for its sequel. Thor: Love and Thunder failed to impress audiences, especially after the high expectations set by its predecessor. And by comparison, Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time upon its release, and is still beloved by fans years later.

While Thompson doesn't give the reasoning behind this decision, I have to assume it's related to how much screentime she got. While Valkyrie appeared in Endgame and got to fight in the epic final battle against Thanos, she had limited screen time. She had much more to do in both Ragnrok and Love and Thunder.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Tessa Thompson's time as Valkyrie. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Of course, this ranking doesn't include every single appearance of Thompson in the MCU. She voiced Valkyrie in both What If...? and Marvel Zombies, further showing her importance in the shared universe. Additionally, she had a cameo in The Marvels, allowing her to share the screen with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. Some fans are hoping these two heroes become a romantic couple, but that hasn't exactly played out on the screen just yet.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Valkyrie's attitude and badassery has made her a fan favorite character in just a handful of MCU appearances so far. And as such, moviegoers are curious about when/how she might pop back up in future projects. Tessa Thompson wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, although Kevin Feige has confirmed that not every single actor is listed. So maybe we'll get another appearance by Val aka the King of New Asgard. Hey, a guy can dream.

Alternatively, it's possible that she'll get her time in the sun in Avengers: Secret Wars, as almost nothing is known about what the Russo Brothers are planning for that title. Either way there are plenty of fans who would like to see her return in live-action sooner rather than later.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 24th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Thompson, her new movie Hedda is in theaters now and streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.