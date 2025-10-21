Marvel Posted A Scarlet Witch Montage, And Fans Are Convinced Elizabeth Olsen Signed A New Contract As Wanda

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are countless questions about the upcoming Marvel movies, particularly with two new Avengers movies on their way. Moviegoers have been especially curious about the future of Wanda Maximoff, and after Marvel posted a montage of the Scarlet Witch, fans think Elizabeth Olsen signed a new contract to continue playing her signature role. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and even less is known about Secret Wars. Ever since Doctor Strange 2's ending, fans have been wondering when we'll see Wanda in live-action, and if she's actually dead. The studio recently posted a montage of epic Wanda moments on social media, leading to some major fan excitement. You can see the post in question below:

There's no controlling the Scarlet Witch. Stream Wanda Maximoff's #MCU moments only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UvjA7wwn1HOctober 20, 2025

This fun montage features Wanda and Billy Maximoff, and encourages folks to stream their journeys in the MCU over on Disney+. But given just how wildly poplar Olsen's Scarlet Witch is, many fans thought that Marvel was hinting at her return to the shared universe. And yes, they're freaking out.

Read more Read less ▼ Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Elizabeth Olsen's tenure a Wanda Maximoff. Plans start at $9.99 a month ($11.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month ($18.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Wanda is my favorite MCU character so I understand the excitement and penchant for reading into Marvel's latest post about her. I'm not the only one whose head went to Olsen's future in the shared universe, as the responses and quote tweets are filled with fans trying to read in between the lines. Popular comments include:

That contract is SIGNEDDDDDDDD - @sythewitch

all this wanda promo lately... so she’s coming back soon. got it. - @maximoffgifs

DOES THIS MEAN SHES COMING HOME?? YOUVE BEEN POSTING A LOT OF SW CONTENT - @GalaticCosmos

Shut up and give her her own movie - @EXECUTIVEXMEDIA

She’s coming back to us. I can feel it and this post just confirmed it. - @alpbombshell

With this much ongoing fan excitement over the character, it seems logical that the studio might want to try and sign a new deal with Elizabeth Olsen. She hasn't appeared in live-action since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters ack in 2022. And that directly followed her Emmy-nominated performance in WandaVision, which is still arguably the most popular Marvel show.

(Image credit: Marvel)

While Elizabeth Olsen voiced Wanda in Marvel Zombies, the actress admitted it was years ago and she didn't even remember what happened. But the His Three Daughters actress has expressed interest in adapting the House of M storyline in live-action. Hopefully we get a confirmation of her return to the MCU sooner rather than later.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Secret Wars will follow suit on December 17th, 2027. Hopefully we see Wanda in one, if not both, of these titles.