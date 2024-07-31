Ryan Reynolds Shares A New Deadpool Photo That Wants Us To Keep Thinking About A Possible Avengers: Secret Wars Tease

Warning: SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine are ahead!

Another installment has been added to our Marvel movies in order watchlist, as Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing on the 2025 release schedule. The third Deadpool movie is packed with major cameos, from Chris Evans reprising Johnny Storm/The Human Torch to Channing Tatum finally getting to play Gambit. In the midst of all this, we also got to briefly see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, albeit through recycled footage. However, this particular moment in Deadpool & Wolverine seemingly set up a big event to come in Avengers: Secret Wars, one of the upcoming Marvel movies, and a new photo Ryan Reynolds shared is clearly meant to keep us thinking about this.

While speaking with Paradox at the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Wade Wilson notices on one of the screens a moment from his future when he’s seemingly dying and being held by a crying Thor. The scene itself was simply an edit of when Thor was mourning Loki when he thought he was dead in Thor: The Dark World, with the Merc with the Mouth substituted for the God of Mischief, but Ryan Reynolds decided to stoke this proverbial fire a little more on Instagram and other social media platforms:

Paradox refuses to provide any information on why Deadpool is with Thor in what are seemingly his final moments, nor why the God of Thunder is crying. It’s that latter thing that, oddly, Deadpool is most worried about, to the point that on numerous occasions when he’s waking up from sleep or being knocked unconscious, he’s heard mumbling Thor’s name. Taking all this into account, plus how Secret Wars is straight up mentioned in the PSA where Deadpool and Wolverine are telling people in the audience to turn off or silence their phones, it’s being strongly implied that Deadpool will factor into the sixth Avengers movie.

At the very least, Ryan Reynolds is well aware of why Thor was shedding tears, and he won’t be forgetting it anytime soon. While it’d be nice to think that this is actually a sentimental scene between the two characters, I suspect that if we see it happen in Avengers: Secret Wars, it’ll be something that’s played for laughs. Meaning, don’t be surprised if Wade uses his final words (assuming he actually dies) to tell Thor something like he didn’t stick the landing with Thor: Love and Thunder.

There are three years left to go until the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be the final installment in The Multiverse Saga. In two years, though, Avengers: Doomsday will arrive and feature Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom, as well as the Fantastic Four following their debut in their own movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Who knows, maybe Deadpool, as well as some other X-Men-related characters, could be thrown into the mix for this one, too.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow on May 7, 2027.