Deadpool And Wolverine Is Not Above Resorting To Toilet Humor When Announcing Its Disney+ Streaming Date

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to consistently release new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. And while some recent releases have struggled at the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine broke records. As such, fans have been excited for the movie's impending streaming release. And Deadpool 3 is not above resorting to toilet humor when announcing its Disney+ date.

Marvel fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Ryan Reynolds' signature character finally joined the shared universe in Deadpool & Wolverine. And given how successful the movie was, fans are hoping that the title characters will factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. The fandom can re-watch the acclaimed threequel when it hits Disney+ November 12th. The announcement on Instagram included some on-brand humor, check it out below:

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) A photo posted by on

Sounds about right. The Deadpool franchise is known for its R-rated humor, and amazing marketing. So it should come as no surprise that the Disney+ announcement had its own jokes. I mean, how can you talk about streaming without a pee joke? We should expect nothing less.

Given Deadpool & Wolverine's many wild cameos, fans have been eager for the chance to stream the movie from the comfort of their homes and be able to pause and look for more easter eggs and character variants. Luckily it'll be on Disney+ shortly, and will likely be very popular on the streamer.

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans worried about how the Deadpool franchise might fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since the movies are all rated PG-13. But Deadpool & Wolverine retained its R-rating, and its marketing has also continued being very on brand... including this new pee joke.

Deadpool & Wolverine's massive box office numbers proved there was still interest in the MCU, and stood in stark juxtaposition to box office bombs like The Marvels. The movie's ending was a happy one, with Logan and Laura joining Wade's chosen family in his universe. And as such, fans are expecting big things from that trio of heroes in future MCU projects.

Exactly what's happening next for Deadpool remains a mystery, but moviegoers are hoping to see him back in the MCU in a crossover event like Avengers: Doomsday. Since the fans are so invested in that character, it would definitely make sense for the studio to include him in the next two Avengers movies, which are being helmed by The Russo Brothers. Wade Wilson is finally in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and nothing will ever be the same.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.