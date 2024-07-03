Fans Can't Shake Off A Possible Taylor Swift Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo, And Ryan Reynolds Is Egging Them On

While the MCU is known for consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, certain projects are much more anticipated than others. The next upcoming Marvel movie is definitely in that category: Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine. There are countless rumors about that movie. Case in point: fans can't shake off a possible Taylor Swift cameo, and Ryan Reynolds is egging them on.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, so fans have spent months filling in the blanks with their imaginations. Most of the rumors about the Deadpool 3 cast, and who might appear throughout its runtime. There have been rumors about Taylor Swift's role for a while now, and Ryan Reynolds has added fuel to the fire with a recent Instagram story, posting an image that resembles the cover of Swift's album Evermore. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I mean, come on now. It's like Reynolds wants the chatter about Taylor Swift's role in Deadpool & Wolverine to continue up until the date the movie is released in theaters. That, or he's trolling both fans and Swift herself... which is another possibility.

Reynolds shared this image to his whopping 51.5 million followers on Instagram, many of whom might be Swifties themselves. He and his wife Blake Lively are good friends with Swift, the "Shake It Off" singer even naming songs after their children. And as such, some fans think she'll be appearing in Deadpool 3.

While Taylor Swift is primarily a wildly popular pop singer, she has had a few acting credits over the years including Cats and Amsterdam. As such, fans think it would be a no brainer for her to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, especially since the project is already expected to feature a number of wild cameos. But who exactly could she play?

Ryan Reynolds' Evermore-inspired image is sure to further convince some moviegoers that Taylor Swift will indeed be appearing in Shawn Levy's blockbuster. Fans thought that Swift might be playing Dazzler, which is a rumor that began back when X-Men: Apocalypse, and extended into Dark Phoenix. Another popular fan theory is that she'll be portraying Lady Deadpool. Deadpool 3 is clearly leaning into the concept of the multiverse, so smart money says a number of variants are going to factor into the story. We'll just have to wait and see how Loki's Time Variance Authority reacts when multiple Deadpools are causing chaos on the big screen.

Luckily for fans, the wait for Deadpool & Wolverine is nearly over, so our myriad questions are about to be answered. Shawn Levy's highly anticipated blockbuster will finally arrive in theaters on July 26th. While we not-so-patiently wait for that day, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.