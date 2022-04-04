Chris Hemsworth Confirms That The Thor: Love And Thunder Press Tour Has Begun, So Where's That Trailer?

In early May, the film side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will pick back up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but many fans of the superhero franchise are already looking a little further ahead into the future at Thor: Love and Thunder. Among the things we know about the fourth Thor movie is it’s dated for early July, yet with just three months to go until that premiere, we still haven’t gotten a trailer for it. This is made even weirder by the fact that Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that the Love and Thunder press tour has begun.

Having kicked off principal photography in late January 2021 and wrapped up at the beginning of the following June, Thor: Love and Thunder is in the final stages of being stitched together into a completed for product. For Chris Hemsworth, co-star Tessa Thompson and director/writer Taika Waititi though, their job of hyping the movie on the press circuit has begun, as you can see in Hemsworth’s below Instagram post:

If three of the biggest talents attached to Thor: Love and Thunder are ready to talk about their time on the movie with various outlets and publications, then you’d think Marvel Studios would be ready to release a trailer by now, right? Yes, the MCU is enough of an entertainment juggernaut that you could count on a lot of people showing up to see Love and Thunder without having seen a single second of footage ahead of time, but nevertheless, promotion is crucial to selling as many tickets as possible. If you want to put non-MCU diehard butts in seats, delivering a trailer plays a big role in making that happen.

The first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer was first screened after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s credits in mid-December, so roughly four and a half months before Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts steps back onto center stage. The second Multiverse of Madness trailer dropped in February, and yet, still no preview for Thor: Love and Thunder, or even any official images. At this point, my guess is that if Marvel Studios doesn’t deliver the first Love and Thunder trailer anytime during April, it will, at the very least, be attached to Multiverse of Madness. If the company waits any longer than that, it might as well just skip the trailer step of promotion and go straight into TV spots. I’m kidding… although that would be an interesting experiment to conduct.

When we last visited Thor’s corner of the MCU in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has departed Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie was officially named ruler of New Asgard. Although the Guardians will be back for Thor: Love and Thunder, don’t expect them to be around for that long; after all, this is Thor’s time to shine! Instead, among the movie’s main draws will be Chris Hemsworth’s character fighting Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, as well as the return of both Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (who will transform into The Mighty Thor) and Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif.

Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on July 8, and rest assured that CinemaBlend will share its first trailer once it’s released to the public. There are plenty of other upcoming Marvel movies on the way we’ll share updates about too.