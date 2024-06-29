Giancarlo Esposito Reacts To MCU Rumors He’s Playing Professor X And More

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Captain America: Brave New World, which will feature Giancarlo Esposito in a mysterious role. And the Breaking Bad icon recently reacted to MCU rumors he’s playing Professor X and more.

The cast list for Captain America: Brave New World is stacked, featuring a mixture of new and returning actors. The Mandalorian actor's role hasn't been confirmed yet, leading to a number of fan theories. Some fans particularly want to see Esposito as Professor X, as the X-Men are expected to have a major role in the shared universe moving forward. While recently speaking with ComicBook, Esposito addressed the ongoing discourse, offering:

The fans really started the Professor X rumor and I loved it. I went along for the ride because I love the fans. I started thinking about Professor X, because I feel like that could be a character that I would really excel at, and really be great in. They also talked about Magneto, they also talked about [DC's Mr.] Freeze, all of those things. I am so happy to be in the MCU. I'm happy that you don't know what I'm doing there and I'm happy that I probably don't know what I'm doing there, but I'm happy to be there and you're going to see it soon.

There you have it. It sounds like Giancarlo Esposito has loved seeing the ongoing chatter about who he could/should play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And apparently that even includes DC characters like Batman villain Mr. Freeze. Sometimes when it comes to fan castings, we shouldn't think too hard about the details.

Esposito's comments show just how many characters fans have put out for him to play in the MCU. That includes both Professor X and Magneto, which is a testament to his versatility as an actor. Although personally I've always loved his more villainous side in projects like Breaking Bad, The Boys, and The Mandalorian.

Whoever Esposito is playing in the MCU, we'll finally meet him when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters in 2025. That movie has a ton going for it, including the return of characters from The Incredible Hulk, as well as Anthony Mackie's version of Cap.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, moviegoers have been not-so-patiently waiting for characters like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to join the MCU. Kevin Feige and company have spent a few years slowly teasing mutants' existence, including Ms. Marvel's ending and the credits scene of The Marvels. And it should be fun to see who ends up as Professor X and Magneto.

