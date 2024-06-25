Giancarlo Esposito Teases ‘Badass’ Mystery Captain America 4 Character
Breaking Bad icon Giancarlo Esposito is joining the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a behemoth franchise, spanning both films and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies that fans are looking forward to, including Captain America: Brave New World, which will be the first installment of the franchise without Chris Evans. The cast of Captain America 4 is still strong, and Giancarlo Esposito recently teased his "badass" mystery character.
What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is super limited, as the studio is known for keeping its secrets. Fans are eager to see Sam Wilson's Cap, as well as both new and returning characters. Giancarlo Esposito has an unknown role in the blockbuster, and he teased Deadline about what's going to come when he joined the MCU. As he put it:
Well, that's certainly intriguing. Esposito has played beloved villains in a number of iconic franchises already, including Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian and The Boys. While he didn't reveal if he's a good or bad guy in Captain America 4, it sounds like his character is definitely going to make a splash when he arrives.
Whatever Giancarlo Esposito will be up to in Captain America: Brave New World, it'll seemingly be a very physical role. At least, according to his tease about what's to come. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know how important action sequences are to the shared universe, so perhaps this means he'll be really in the fray.
The Better Call Saul actor's words are sure to inspire some more fan theories about what go down when Captain America 4 finally arrives in theaters in 2025. There's already plenty of chatter about the blockbuster, including rumors that Red Hulk will heavily factor into the story. Specifically, people think that Harrison Ford's version of Thunderbolt Ross might become the creature throughout the film's runtime. This is also supported by a number of Incredible Hulk actors returning, including Liv Tyler's Betty Ross.
All will be revealed when Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14th, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your other trips to the theater next year.
