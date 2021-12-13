Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s James Gunn Shoots Down Casting Rumors In A+ Way

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been in the works for quite some time. Director shuffles, scheduling mishaps, and pandemic-related upheavals have all contributed to the film’s tumultuous production process. Updates are few and far between , but there’s one announcement that was more fiction than fact - and Guardians director James Gunn shot it down as only he could.

Google movies isn’t always the most accurate source of entertainment information, but the listing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a little more speculative than usual. In addition to the usual suspects like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Karen Gillian, the Google entry also lists several, ah, interesting casting choices. Director James Gunn quickly took to social media to refute the audacious claims in true James Gunn fashion. Check out his tweet below:

Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of #GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie). pic.twitter.com/hB0ivsRX07December 12, 2021 See more

Awkward. Perhaps some wishful thinking on the part of Google movies? Actors falsely listed as being part of the cast include Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, King Bach, and Seth Howard reprising his role as Howard the Duck. Needless to say, most of this casting is bogus - and we heard it from the main man himself.

According to James Gunn, the only actor in his tweet that’s actually in the movie is Will Poulter. The Dopesick actor will play Adam Warlock, a regular on the comic book circuit who has yet to make a live-action appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adam was a genetically engineered superhuman created by a cache of scientists called the Enclave. Throughout his appearances in the comics, he interacted with several Guardians of the Galaxy characters, including Gamora and Drax.

While Chris Hemsworth and Seth Howard have appeared in the MCU, neither Thor nor Howard the Duck has been confirmed to be appearing in Guardians Vol. 3. To make matters more confusing, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Jai Courtney starred in DC’s The Suicide Squad, which is likely why some fans think they'll appear in the MCU.

Why the confusion? It seems to be a simple algorithm error. Most of the incorrectly listed actors also worked with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad, and Google seems to have picked out names that were commonly listed alongside the director’s. While a James Gunn-fueled Suicide Squad/Guardians of the Galaxy crossover would be indescribably cool, it seems like it will only exist in the imagination of Google movies for the time being.