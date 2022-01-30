Hayley Atwell's Mom Had The Best Response After The Marvel Star Asked Her If She Wanted Peggy Carter Swag

Hayley Atwell first portrayed S.H.I.E.L.D. founder Agent Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, but the actress’ latest MCU appearance was in 2021’s Marvel and Disney+ animated series What If…? which asked the question “What if Peggy Carter took the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers?” Thanks to the episode, Peggy ended up as Captain Carter, with a new look and some new swag. Apparently though, one person who isn’t impressed with it is Atwell’s own mother.

The Agent Carter alum took to Instagram to share a Captain Carter action figure. She said she asked her mom if she wanted one, but her own mother came back with a sassy response. Honestly, it is the best:

I asked my mama if she wanted one and she said, ‘I have the original mold.’

Mama Atwell definitely had a hilarious response to her famous MCU daughter's query. While it’s nice that Hayley Atwell asked her mother if she wanted a Captain Carter figure, I assume she already knew her mother's sense of humor and could have anticipated her response, though she clearly found it funny enough to share with her fanbase in the full post.

Atwell was one of many Marvel stars to return to the MCU for What If…?, which takes some of the biggest events in the franchise and puts a spin on them. Marvel and Disney were quick to renew the series for a second season, but it’s currently unknown which characters the new episodes will follow. Even though the actress is busy with other projects, including voicing Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider anime series, hopefully we’ll be able to see Peggy Carter once again, whether that is in animated or live-action form. Either way, I hope she's not going to try pushing more merch on her Dear Mother again.

What Else Is Going On With Hayley Atwell, Outside Of Viral Marvel Moments?

Fans have always been fans of Peggy Carter, and she's been a popular cosplay character at events like Comic-Con or more. Could a revival of ABC’s Agent Carter happen? In 2018, Head of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb was asked about Agent Carter and said that Atwell has expressed interest in returning to the character. It would definitely be interesting, considering there is plenty of storyline to use, whether they go the What If…? route or Avengers: Endgame following Peggy reuniting with true love Steve Rogers.

Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell has been pretty busy with Mission: Impossible, as she’s in the upcoming two movies from in the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 is set to come out in 2023 while Mission: Impossible 8 will be coming out in 2024. Atwell portrays Grace, opposite Tom Cruise. She seems to have had fun on the set, at least in a video she posted, so while we may not have more from Agent Carter soon, at least we still have plenty of projects, and hopefully swag, from Atwell to look forward to in the future!

Season 1 of Marvel’s What If…? is streaming now on Disney+. Be sure to check out the best shows to stream on Disney+ to keep you occupied until Season 2 comes out! Or, you know, grab some Peggy Carter merch.