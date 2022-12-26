Hugh Jackman Explains Wolverine’s Relationship With Wade Wilson In Deadpool 3

Actor Hugh Jackman has had a long and wildly successful career, but his name is perhaps most closely associated with his tenure playing Wolverine in X-Men. While that seemingly ended in Logan, he’s once again picking up the claws for a role opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. And Jackman recently explained Wolverine’s relationship with Wade Wilson in the upcoming threequel, which should make the wait for its release all the more painful for fans.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a delightful faux feud relationship , but Deadpool 3 will finally see them sharing the screen as Wolverine and Deadpool for the first time since the infamous X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie . Moviegoers are ravenous for any information about what the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie will contain, especially related to the clawed mutant. Jackman recently appeared on the Empire Podcast (opens in new tab), where was asked to categorize the dynamic between Wolverine and Deadpool. As he put it,

How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other. I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.

Is it November 2024 yet? While production on Deadpool 3 hasn’t even begun, comments like these are sure to please the countless fans out there who are excited to finally see Deadpool and Wolverine together in the MCU. And it sounds like they’re going to be far from buddies in the developing project. Although I have to wonder: will Josh Brolin’s Cable be included in the fun as well? Only time will tell.

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman play at hating each other online , it seems they’re going to be using that same dynamic in Deadpool 3. The title character’s wise-cracking and fourth wall-breaking antics are likely going to get under Logan’s skin, which could result in some unexpected violent outbursts. It really does sound like he’s going to want to punch Wade in the head.

Later in that same interview, Hugh Jackman further explained the way that Wolverine and Deadpool are going to oppose each other throughout the upcoming threequel’s runtime. Once again he stressed just how annoyed the X-Men icon will be next to Ryan Reynolds’ character, saying:

No, it’s just in the banter relationship, just that sorta opposites; he’s the vinegar to [my oil]. He’s the fast-talking, quick-worded loudmouth, and my character just wants to punch him in the head. To just shut him up.

Looks like someone is definitely going to get punched in the head during Deadpool 3. It’s currently unclear exactly how Wolverine returns to the MCU or what circumstances will see him collaborate with Wade Wilson, but it looks like the upcoming movie will honor the emotional ending of Logan and not retcon it. We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out.