Hugh Jackman Celebrated Father’s Day With Wild Deadpool And Wolverine Fan Art, And I’m Now Thinking About Movie Ideas

With the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine less than a month away from release, lead actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been promoting the flick. And, as customary with movies centred on the Merc with a Mouth, the promo has been hilariously unconventional. Jackman has certainly been having fun with all of this, and his antics even extended to Father’s Day this past weekend. The Australian actor marked the holiday by sharing some wild fan art that was created for the upcoming superhero movie . And, funny enough, they have me thinking about feature film ideas.

Most probably know about Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ faux feud , which sees the two take humorous jabs at each other here and there. Within that funny battle of wits are also jokes involving the famous Marvel characters they portray. Jackman seemed to poke fun at both of the upcoming threequel’s titular protagonists with his latest posts. The star took to his Instagram stories to drop a couple of “tributes” from devoted fans. One of those concoctions came from designer Mutant 101, who imagined Logan having an encounter with (a man probably claiming to be) his dad:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Is it me, or is Wade Wilson actually rocking Wolverine’s iconic hairstyle as well as that shirt? Honestly, I’d pay money to see a movie like that in theaters, though I think I’d be even more curious to see a flick based on the second piece of art the Greatest Showman star shared. That art was produced by @karthiknjartist , who imagined the adamantium-clawed mutant serving as a father figure of sorts to a diminutive Wade Wilson:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I thought seeing Hugh Jackman’s legendary character care for Dafne Keene’s Laura in Logan was wild enough. But imagine the hero having to watch over a mischievous little mercenary? The mere thought of it is enough to make me chuckle. While the scenarios depicted in both pieces of art are unlikely to be made into upcoming Marvel films , you still have to applaud the designers’ creativity.

Quite frankly, it’s great to see the stage and screen actor back in the Marvel mix and promoting yet another movie. He notably opted to retire the character after James Mangold’s aforementioned 2017 superhero movie. As the Australia star recently explained, he needed a break from Wolverine because, at the time, it was coming to the point that he wasn’t enjoying the job. If anything, it was “hurting” him at the time. So, by the time the opportunity to don the claws once more came around, he was ready to dive back in. And this latest cinematic outing looks like it could be his best yet.

As Deadpool & Wolverine ’s trailers tease, the film will see the two heroes teaming up to stop a threat that could have massive consequences for the multiverse. They’ll likely face tough challenges in the process of saving countless worlds, and they’ll also have to find some kind of common ground with each other. It would honestly be cool to see the two visit worlds in which the scenarios depicted in the Father’s Day posts are in play. However, the mere existence of the artwork is enough to satisfy this multiverse-loving fan.

Superhero lovers can finally feast their eyes on Deadpool & Wolverine when it opens in theaters on July 27 as part of the 2024 movie schedule . You can also stream the first two installments in the franchise using a Disney+ subscription .