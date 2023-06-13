Hugh Jackman Has Grown Back His Wolverine Beard, And X-Men Fans Are Psyched

Fans would have been excited for a third Deadpool movie anyway, but with the news that the film will see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine one more time, the excitement has only become more palpable. Deadpool 3 is currently filming, and while we haven’t seen much from the set, apparently all it takes is Hugh Jackman in a beard to get fans going nuts.

Jackman posted a picture of himself to Twitter with just three simple words, LFG, and without getting too vulgar he is ready to F’ing get to work it would seem. You can’t argue that Jackman doesn’t look great, though I can’t say I expect Wolverine to smile like that in the movie.

To be fair, the beard on Jackman here doesn’t look quite like the various forms that Wolverine’s facial hair has taken over the years. Of course, there are reports that Jackman could be playing multiple versions of the character in Deadpool 3, so it’s possible that we’re looking at one of them here who isn’t quite one that we know. Fans don’t mind they are just ready to see this movie, with one saying...

Logan was designed to be the finale of Jackman’s time as Wolverine and most fans agree it was a fantastic way to close out the story. But Jackman will return one more time, and in a way that everybody hopes won’t diminish the end of the story. Logan was set significantly in the future of X-Men movies, so Deadpool 3 can happen in its modern-day continuity and we can still expect that Logan will happen when the timeline gets there.

Of course, if it is true that Jackman will be playing multiple Wolverines, then we will likely see Deadpool 3 follow the current comic book movie trend of telling stories with time travel and/or multiverses, so perhaps Hugh Jackman won’t even be playing the same character who died in Logan.

In addition to Hugh Jackman we know that most of the cast of the previous Deadpool movies will be back, though Zazie Beets recently confirmed she will not be playing Domino in the new film. It’s being rumored that several other X-Men franchise actors, may be returning as well, and Halle Berry was recently spotted with hair reminiscent of Storm, so who knows?

While all signs point to Deadpool 3 acting as a sort of finale to Fox’s X-Men universe, it will also be Deadpool’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and exactly how that will be handled is another big question people are excited to see answered. Deadpool 3 is currently in production ahead of a release date that was just moved up to May 2023.