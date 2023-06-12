Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Back A Lot Of Characters, But One Alum Reveals They Won’t Be In The Sequel

Because Deadpool 3 is being made by Marvel Studios following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it was initially unclear how many, if any, characters from the previous two movies would be back alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. But over the course of 2023, the Deadpool 3 cast has been filling up with familiar faces, along with a few newcomers, like Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfayden. However, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing more of Zazie Beetz’s Domino, some bad news has come in.

Introduced in Deadpool 2 as the X-Force member gifted with the power of good luck, this version of Domino quickly became a fan-favorite and marked Beetz’s first foray into comic book media, with the Joker movies and the animated Invincible series (which can be watched with an Amazon Prime Video subscription) to follow. Alas, while chatting with Decider at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her new Max limited series Full Circle, the actress said that she won’t appear in Deadpool 3. This came up when the outlet brought up how the ongoing writers strike prevents Ryan Reynolds from ad-libbing during shooting, something he’d done a lot of on the previous Deadpool movies, leading Beetz to answer:

Well I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. […] I’m excited to watch it.

This statement follows a little over a year alert Zazie Beetz delivered a funny reaction the she was asked about Deadpool 3 while on the red carpet for the Atlanta Season 3 premiere. At the time, Beetz didn’t know any more than the general public on what the future held in store for Domino, but now she’s let be known that we won’t see her in the threequel. While there’s always the possibility that Beetz could be brought back to shoot a cameo appearance during the reshoots period, fans of her version of Domino will need to make peace with her not being part of this new story.

Still, it’s not like Beetz’s Domino is the only established Deadpool character sitting out this next installment, as T.J. Miller’s Weasel will also be absent. There also hasn’t been any mention of Josh Brolin’s Cable or Julian Dennison’s Russell Collins returning, though with Deadpool 3’s principal photography in full swing, we can probably safely assume they won’t appear either. On a more positive note though, the threequel will see Wade Wilson finally team up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine; in fact, the actor is reportedly appearing as multiple versions of the clawed mutant. Additionally, it’s also been rumored that Deadpool 3 will include James Marsden’s Cyclops, Fame Janssen’s Jean Grey and Halle Berry’s Storm. If that’s accurate, this makes the upcoming Marvel movie sound like the mutant version of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on November 8, 2024, though if it ends up being delayed again (it was previously slated for September 6 of the same year), we’ll let you know. Meanwhile, Disney+ subscribers can stream the first two Deadpool movies to their hearts’ content, and Zazie Beetz fans can catch the Max premiere of Full Circle on July 13.