Hugh Jackman Posted A Tribute To Ryan Reynolds’ Mother For Her Birthday, And (Of Course) Took Jabs At The Deadpool Actor

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were shook when Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters and broke records, finally bringing the two title characters to the shared universe. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on full display throughout the movie, as well as its press tour. They're showing no signs of slowing down, with Jackman posting a tribute to Reynolds’ mother for her birthday, and (cf course) taking jabs at his co-star and friend.

The cast of Deadpool & Wolverine was led by these two A-listers, whose chemistry has been getting even more love since the project arrived on streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. Jackman has kept jabbing his buddy on Instagram, as you can see in the post he made for Ryan Reynolds' mother Tammy below:

How sweet is that? Of course, Hugh Jackman wasn't satisfied merely giving Tammy Reynolds her flowers, he had to make sure that he threw a jab in there for Ryan. Clearly the love shared between the two A-list actors extends to their families.

Jackman shared this birthday post with his whopping 34 million followers on Instagram, and the comments section is filled with message of love for Ryan Reynolds' mother... without taking jabs at the Deadpool star.

Of course, the issue that fans are the most concerned about is about the future of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's characters in the MCU. Given just how wildly successful Deadpool 3 was (especially after box office bombs like The Marvels), moviegoers are expecting the pair of A-listers to factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. Unfortunately, there's been no indication as to when this might happen.

While Ryan Reynolds balked at the idea of starting Deadpool 4 development, I'm hoping that we still get to see Wade Wilson and Logan in the MCU soon. This could happen in a variety of ways, including big crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Secret Wars. The plan for those two titles is a total mystery at this point, but The Russo Brothers are returning to the shared universe for the first time since Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Whenever we see Deadpool and Wolverine back together on the big screen, smart money says we're going to get some electric and hilarious performances from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Their relationship off camera has only helped to add to their chemistry onscreen, and Deadpool 3 feels like it's just the beginning at this point. Reynolds revealed he's planning on writing another movie for them to collaborate on together... one that isn't attached to the MCU in any way. Who can blame him?

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming now on Disney+, and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.