‘I Don’t Know If It’s Gonna Work Out’: Sebastian Stan Gets Real About Trying To Stay Bucky Fit For The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always treating the public with new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen Sebastian Stan grow up before our eyes, as he originated as Bucky back in Phase One. He's showing no signs of slowing down, with Thunderbolts* being one the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. But the actor recently got real about trying to stay Winter Soldier fit for the MCU, even being quoted saying "I don't know if it's gonna work out."

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, but fans are eager to see the motley crew of villains and antiheroes unite. Like many other Marvel actors, Stan has spent years staying fit to portray Bucky/ The Winter Soldier on the small and silver screens. While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he was shown a shirtless photo from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, leading him to say:

The good old days. Still trying to get back to that shape, I don't know if it's gonna work out at 42 years old.

Honestly, that's fair. It takes a ton of work and dieting to stay ripped enough to play a shirtless superhero, so who can blame Stan for not being able to sustain that for over a decade of time in the MCU? Although given these comments, I have to assume he'll be keeping his clothes on for his next appearances in the shared universe.

Stan is helping to lead the cast of Thunderbolts*, as is the one with the most experience in the MCU. In the same interview with Meyers about his role in The Apprentice, the 42 year-old actor reminisced abut his years playing Bucky, growing as both a person and a performer during that time. And while many of the universe's OGs have moved on from their roles, there's been no indication that Stan is planning to hang up his vibranium arm anytime soon.

We already know that the I, Tonya actor will return to the MCU shortly, with the Thunderbolts* trailer showing off some of the action Bucky will be getting into. Assuming he survives that blockbuster, fans are expecting him to once again reprise his signature role in the next two big crossover movies Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The Russo Brothers' plans for those two mysterious projects are largely a mystery, but the fact that they're one again directing should help them land longtime Avengers actors. Case in point: Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Sebastian Stan's physique will once again take center stage in Thunderbolts* on May 2nd, For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.