In Honor Of His Birthday, Chris Hemsworth Jokes About His Poor (DC) Superhero Choices As A Kid

When he's not playing the muscular Norse God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth occasionally shares some cheeky online commentary. This time, the joke was at his expense, as he celebrated his 39th birthday. While he’s been tied to Marvel for a decade, the Thor actor flirted with DC in his youth so, in honor of his birthday, Hemsworth joked about his poor superhero choices as a kid.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star decided to celebrate his born day by posting a throwback photo of himself on Instagram. A young Hemsworth is seen sporting a blue turtleneck with a white smock, complete with the old-school Batman logo. Of course, upon posting the photo, the MCU star seemingly knew that it might draw jokes from some Marvel fans, so he beat them to the punch. Check out his adorable photo, complete with his cheeky thoughts on his younger self’s opinion:

Though the star joked that his younger self might be a little disappointed, he probably wouldn't be by much. He'd probably be impressed to see that his superhero dreams came through (of course, not through the DC universe). He’d love to see adult Chris Hemsworth wielding Mjolnir and fighting as an Avenger on the big screen. I'm sure the young boy would also be impressed by how muscular and big he’s become as an adult. (I mean Hemsworth's biceps are bananas!)

The sweet image of his younger self wasn’t the only thing the A-lister shared on his special day. The father of three took to his Instagram account again to share a special moment he had with his kids. The kids surprised their movie star dad with a simple take on an ice cream cake complete with candles (no ovens were operated by the little ones). Listen to the children off serenade the Thor star with a song by watching the video clip below:

There’s nothing like children showing their parental unit some love on their birthday. The Thor: Love and Thunder actor seemed happy with the scoops of ice cream, especially since it was his favorite flavor. The sweet treat definitely seemed good enough to eat, but the real question is whether or not he got the chance to eat his present before it completely melted.

The family just celebrated Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, less than a month ago. Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate his wife’s birthday with a swole Love and Thunder set photo as he sat on her lap. They've done such posts in past years as well, so fun birthday posts are pretty much a tradition in the Hemsworth household at this point. And of course, Chris also gets love from stars like Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo, who've wished him a happy birthday before. I actually think Hemsworth's latest DC post is just as cheeky as something Reynolds would drop on his own socials.

Fans can celebrate Chris Hemsworth’s birthday by watching Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently in theaters. While it’s unclear as to where Thor could appear next in the MCU, there are upcoming Marvel movies scheduled over the next few years that will give fans their superhero fix. But while you wait for those upcoming movies, let's wish Hemsworth many more birthdays.