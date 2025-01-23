Is Captain America 4’s Giancarlo Esposito Teasing A Long Run In The MCU?

Be it Gus Fring from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul, Moff Gideon from The Mandalorian, or Stan Edgar from The Boys, Giancarlo Esposito's on-screen villainy is usually of the shot caller variety, but we will get a fresh type of antagonism from the veteran actor in Captain America: Brave New World. Not just a chess player, Seth Voelker a.k.a. Sidewinder makes moves – and based on Esposito's recent comments about the part, it sounds like he won't just be a one-and-done Marvel Cinematic Universe star.

New York's ABC affiliate interviewed Giancarlo Esposito about his role in Captain America: Brave New World this past fall at LA Comic Con, and the recently published quotes suggest that his first appearance as Sidewinder won't be his last. The reporter asked about the look of the character compared to the comic book counterpart (who wears a red and purple costume and has a large orange neck frill), and he hinted at a potential evolution of the style going forward. Said the actor,

Part of the incorporation of Sidewinder's colors I brought into the costume that I'm wearing. I'm hoping that it gives them inspiration in movies to come that will allow me to take on more of that serpent persona. You've never seen me play a character like this. This guy knows how to use a rifle, a pistol, knives, [he is] very, very physical, active with his physicality, punches, kicks, all that.

As far as the style is concerned, you can actually see what he means in the still at the top of this article. Specifically, it would appear as though the aforementioned orange neck frill sported by the Marvel Comics villain has been translated by the costume to department and become a more grounded style element: a tan jacket collar.

But let's focus in on that "movies to come" part of that response. We don't actually know a lot about how Sidewinder plays into the larger story of Captain America: Brave New World, but this quote would suggest that he will have unfinished business when everything is wrapping up in the third act. Perhaps the Serpent Society (a group that he leads) will have a significant presence in upcoming MCU movies leading into the big capstone projects waiting at the end of Phase 6: Avengers: Doomsday (arriving in May 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (coming in May 2027).

It's also equally possible that Giancarlo Esposito is simply messing with us here. If he is talking about appearing in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, that has the effect of lowering our guard and making Sidewinder feel "safe" as we watch Captain America: Brave New World. If it turns out he dies in the film, it will be that much bigger a surprise given his comments.

It won't be much longer until everyone in the world gets to discover the character's fate. Starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas in addition to Giancarlo Esposito, the fourth Captain America blockbuster will be flying into theaters everywhere on February 14, 2025.