Is Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Going To End The Team’s Story Forever? Here’s The Latest From Mantis Actress Pom Klementieff

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place full of franchise, but Guardians of the Galaxy stands out as a fan favorite. As such, the upcoming threequel is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. The trailer teased just how much heart and emotion will be in Vol. 3, and fans are worried about how many characters might die in the process. But is Guardians 3 going to end the team’s story forever? Here’s the latest from Mantis actress Pom Klementieff.

Mantis debuted back in Guardians Vol. 2, before appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. But Pom Klementieff really got to step into the spotlight with her character for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , which revealed she’s actually Star-Lord’s half sister . It seems like Vol. 3 will be the final chapter in the current team’s story, but does that mean we’ll have to say goodbye to all of the beloved characters forever? Klementieff addressed the post-Guardians 3 world while appearing on the D23 podcast , saying:

What I can say is that, again, it’s gonna be very funny but also extremely emotional. And it’s gonna be, in some ways, the end of the chapter as the Guardians of the Galaxy family. So, we’ll see what happens after, you know? It’s not like, ‘Over, over,’ but it’s still… it’s gonna be different after, for sure.

I’m so excited, I’m so scared. Indeed, this mixture of hype and dread has been shown on the social media response to the Guardians 3 trailer . The limited footage teased major heart breaks, and Marvel fans are worried about which character(s) will fall during James Gunn’s long-awaited blockbuster. It’s going to be a long few months until Vol. 3 is released.

Pom Klementieff’s comments come as Marvel fans were just treated to a variety of thrilling Guardians of the Galaxy updates. As previously mentioned, the holiday special hit Disney+ at the start of the month, and has been universally acclaimed. A ton of love has especially come Klementieff’s way, as Mantis finally got her time to shine in the MCU. Marvel’s marketing followed this up by the quick release of Guardians 3’s trailer, which definitely teased the emotional stakes of the upcoming blockbuster.

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began its filming process, we’ve been about how emotional it was to bring the project together. Nebula actress Karen Gillan admitted to crying while reading the script, and that’s before having to bring it to life on set. And given James Gunn’s new leadership role at DC, it certainly feels like his goodbye to the MCU (for now).

As a reminder, you can check out the thrilling first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below. The story looks like it’s going to be epic, although perhaps the most talked about footage shows both Star-Lord and Mantis weeping.

This trailer for Guardians 3 also featured more intriguing elements like footage of Baby Rocket, as well as the confirmation of his comic book love interest Lylla. Additionally, we got to see the debut of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. And smart money says countless theories and rumors will surround the project until its release next summer.