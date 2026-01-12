As Avengers: Doomsday Brings Back Steve Rogers, I Have A Sam Wilson-Related Concern

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t arrive until the tail end of the year, but the marketing campaign is already underway. Marvel Studios has been releasing teaser trailers that debut in theaters before subsequently being released online. The first teaser confirmed something that had long been rumored – the return of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. There’s a lot of excitement (and some skepticism) surrounding the homecoming of the OG Captain America and, all the while, I can’t help but be concerned about Sam Wilson.

Why I’m Worried About Sam Wilson Amid Steve Rogers’ Imminent Return

During the closing moments of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an elderly Steve Rogers handed over his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and dubbed him the Sentinel of Liberty. Wilson would fully embrace that role in 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and continue to perform his duties in last year’s Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios did a lot to emphasize that Sam was indeed the new Cap but, given recent events, he now seems to be in an awkward position within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A lot is already being made of the fact that Steve is back in the picture, and I’m nervous that it means Sam might get pushed back to the sidelines a bit because of his predecessor’s re-emergence. Based on the Steve teaser, Rogers still has his costume, and it’s likely he’ll be suiting up at some point. It’s, of course, a given that Sam will be doing the same but, what happens when both heroes reach for that red, white and blue shield?

It’s rumored that Steve is going to have a big role in Doomsday, and I’m tempted to believe that, considering how he’s been propped up thus far. While I already have mixed feelings about Steve’s return, something I’m firm on is that I’d hate to see Sam be short-changed due to Rogers’ presence. What also doesn’t feel so encouraging is the fact that even Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige told Collider and more that Brave New World underperformed in great part because “It was the first [Cap movie] without Chris Evans.”

Why I’m Still Trying To Remain Optimistic About Sam’s Role In Doomsday

There are two additional points I want to be clear about, with one being that I am a big fan of Steve Rogers (even if I’m mixed on his return). My second point is that I’m trying not to be too doom-and-gloom, as there’s still certainly a good chance Sam will have a substantial role. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have a knack for handling ensembles, and that talent has shown through in some of the highest ranked Marvel movies.

Of course, a lot of the specifics on Doomsday are being kept under wraps, though it’s known that the film will see the Avengers, the New Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four fight to stop Doctor Doom. As for Sam Wilson specifically, Brave New World ended with him resolving to bring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes back together, and it’s also revealed in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene that he’s suing the New Avengers for trademark infringement.

So, on paper, Sam is in a position to play a big role in this team-up movie, but Steve’s reappearance seemingly muddies up the narrative waters a bit. Until I see the film, I’ll be trying my best to hold onto the belief that Sam will get his moment to shine as a leader ready to lead a team into battle against a major foe. And, considering Wilson’s journey, that feels like the natural progression for his character arc.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream past MCU movies and shows using a Disney+ subscription.