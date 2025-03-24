Jennifer Garner Got Jacked For Deadpool & Wolverine, And It’s Apparently Had An Unexpected Side Effect As She’s Spent More Time With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s return as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the most buzzed-about Marvel Cinematic Universe moments of 2024. But it seems Garner's superhero comeback may have had some unexpected effects, especially on her ex-husband. According to a recent report, all that time she spent with Ben has actually inspired him to hit the gym and get back into shape, fitting for a return for an upcoming superhero movie–though that’s probably unlikely.

Ben Affleck's ex-wife and co-parenting partner apparently took on an intense Elektra training regimen. An insider spoke to In Touch Weekly and dropped alleged details on just how often the mother of three has been hitting the gym. And if this report about the habits Garner adopted for the Marvel threequel are true, then I could certainly see why Affleck would feel empowered to work out more following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer got in such incredible shape to play Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, training for months every single day for hours, it’s safe to say she picked up a few. She isn’t as hard core now that she doesn’t have to be in movie shape, but she still works out a lot and, after his divorce, Ben started training with her.

Though the two have been Affleck and Garner have been spotted spending a lot of time together, the Argo director is not exactly tagging along for her sessions. He’s reportedly working with his own trainer—but the motivation allegedly came from watching her transformation. The same source dropped alleged specifics about the activities that the longtime Hollywood leading man has taken up:

He’s following a modified version of her Elektra workout, so he’s doing a combination of weightlifting, jogging, boxing, and even some martial arts drills to keep it interesting. Ben has a personal trainer, so it’s not like he’s mooching off Jennifer, but he was inspired by her and her total transformation. Getting back to regular workouts has been great for his mood, he’s always way happier after a good sweat session.

It's good to hear that, apparently, the results aren’t just physical. The Good Will Hunting actor is said to be in a better mood these days, with workouts helping him manage stress and lift his spirits.

​​This renewed fitness kick comes on the heels of Ben Affleck finalizing his second high-profile divorce—this time from Jennifer Lopez. The two had reportedly been on different pages when it came to lifestyle choices, including health and fitness. The insider added:

When he was married to J. Lo, she tried so hard to get him to workout with her and at first he was all for it, they were in the gym together all the time, but then he stopped going and let himself go. But he’s back in shape now thanks to Jennifer Garner.

The former couple may be close, but don’t get too excited about Bennifer 1.0 reuniting. While Jennifer Garner has reportedly been a steady support system for Ben Affleck through years of personal ups and downs, insiders stress that their relationship remains firmly platonic. Even though fans lit up over a recent video showing the exes in a warm embrace, In Touch alleges that it was a moment of genuine friendship—not rekindled romance.

Still, the idea that Elektra helped Batman get back into fighting shape? You can't write a better crossover than that.

You can stream Jennifer Garner’s appearance as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+. While you’re at it, check out our 2025 movie release schedule to see what upcoming Marvel movies are headed to a theater near you.