Insider Drops Claims About Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Have Been Spending ‘More Time Together Than Ever’ Years After Their Divorce

As of late, Ben Affleck has been making headlines, in great part due to aspects of his personal life. The Oscar winner recently settled affairs in the aftermath of his highly publicized divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Affleck has also seemingly been spending more time with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, years after they finalized their divorce. According to a source, the former couple—who were married for a decade, from 2005 to 2015—"are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce."

A source close to the Hollywood A-listers alleges to Page Six that the two have been leaning on each other recently, particularly in light of finalizing his divorce with Lopez and the ongoing production-stopping Los Angeles wildfires. The insider claims:

Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on, [they] have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever. … They really do have a close bond.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, both 52, co-parent their three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12. Despite experiencing challenges after their divorce, the two have allegedly developed a strong friendship over the years. The source shared:

Things between Ben and Jen were understandably rocky for a little while when they first divorced. They shared custody and were amicable when it came to situations involving their kids but over the years they’ve really built a close friendship and are on the same page in a lot of ways.

The former couple reportedly believes that maintaining a healthy relationship is good them as well as their children. On that front, the source said:

[They] feel like it’s only in everyone’s benefit involved to have a good relationship including themselves and their kids.

As of late, Affleck and Garner have been spotted together. Garner allegedly invited Affleck to celebrate Christmas as a family with her and their children. Additionally, the two reportedly spent Thanksgiving together, taking part in a charitable initiative by helping to serve meals to 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals in downtown Los Angeles before dining together later that day.

These reports come from an anonymous source and should be taken cautiously. However, if accurate, it would appear the actors are maintaining a strong bond for the sake of their family despite their split and continuing to exemplify exceptional co-parenting.

Aside from their reported co-parenting, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck remain busy with their high-profile careers. The Elektra star is set to appear in two TV shows this year: Can't Go Home & The Last Thing He Told Me. And Affleck has several upcoming projects. Amid the 2025 movie schedule, his production company, Artists Equity (which he co-founded with Matt Damon), has multiple projects in development. One of those is the upcoming crime thriller RIP., in which he and Damon will once again share the screen.