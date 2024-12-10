Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Have Been Spotted Together Again, But How Is The Actor Feeling About Moving On And Dating?

In the wake of his highly publicized split from Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck appears to be navigating his personal life and new reality. Recently, the actor was seen spending time once again with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, as the two continue to exemplify exceptional co-parenting . Over the weekend, the former couple was photographed in Los Angeles—captured driving around the neighborhood and stepping out for errands, but how's he feeling about dating now as well?

Affleck and Garner Continue to Spend Time Together

According to Us Weekly , Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen spending time together once again over the weekend. Affleck was spotted behind the wheel as Garner, 52, joined him in the passenger seat after a quick bagel run on Saturday, December 7. The duo reportedly enjoyed breakfast together before cruising through Brentwood and eventually making their way to Affleck’s home.

This outing comes on the heels of their Thanksgiving collaboration , where the former couple joined forces to give back to their community. Affleck and Garner were seen volunteering at Los Angeles’ Midnight Mission, serving meals to those in need and proving once again that their post-divorce partnership revolves around family values. With their three kids—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—at the center of it all, the two continue to prioritize a united, supportive family environment even after going their separate ways romantically.

Through the pair's continued public appearances, they remain a model for maintaining a strong family dynamic post-divorce, balancing their roles as parents while pursuing separate lives.

What Are Ben Affleck’s Alleged Thoughts on Dating?

Speaking of separate lives, sources close to the Good Will Hunting co-writer have revealed to Page Six what his mindset allegedly is when it comes to dating. Apparently, he's not interested, as his mind is elsewhere. According to the unnamed insider:

Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment. Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at. … Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids and his career.

The Argo director is reportedly taking time to adjust to single life after the “I’m Real” singer filed for divorce earlier this year, coinciding with the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding celebration. He's seemingly been leaning into his role as a father and maintaining a strong bond with Garner and their kids.

When it comes to the aforementioned Thanksgiving meetup, it was reportedly a highlight for Ben Affleck. A source close to the actor explained to Page Six that he felt “blessed” to spend the holiday with Garner and their kids. The insider noted:

Even though Ben and Jen [Garner] have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together, and she’s the mother of his kids.

While fans may speculate about Ben Affleck’s future romantic endeavors, he's staying busy on the professional front. The Dogma actor is staying busy with several upcoming projects . His 2024 movie schedule was jam-packed, and his production company, Artists Equity, co-founded with Matt Damon, has several projects in the pipeline. Part of that busy movie lineup includes the upcoming crime thriller RIP .

However, insiders told Page Six that production has slowed due to The Town star’s ongoing divorce proceedings and personal life adjustments. “They’re still working on the project, but there’s not a firm deadline with any of it,” the source noted. So, time will tell if RIP will make the 2025 movie release schedule .

For now, Ben Affleck seems committed to focusing on personal growth and meaningful work, leaving questions about his romantic future unanswered. Whether driving through Brentwood with Jennifer Garner or mentoring his children, the veteran Justice League star is clearly prioritizing stability and family over the turbulence of a new relationship.