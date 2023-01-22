Jeremy Renner Had A Funny Exchange With Fellow Avenger Chris Evans After Intense Snowplow Accident

Earlier this month, Avengers star Jeremy Renner was a victim of an intense snow plow incident that resulted in numerous injuries. He was taken by helicopter to the nearest hospital where he was announced to be in “critical but stable condition.” He is now slowly recovering. Luckily, the MCU actor is on the mend and has been updating us on his condition, despite breaking a shocking 30 bones in his body. Renner has had an outpouring of support from Marvel friends, fans and colleagues. One of which being fellow Avenger Chris Evans, who’s funny and heartfelt message shows the Avengers bond is still strong.

Renner recently posted a photo on Twitter where he shared with his fans the extent of his injuries, and showed that he was recovering and working his way back to health. Evans responded, praising Renner’s strength, but also joked that someone should see if the snowplow was just as wounded. You can see their exchange below.

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9dJanuary 21, 2023 See more

Renner responded with an equally adorable and funny response, proving that The Town actor's sense of humor is still intact.

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂

It is so sweet that the Avengers are so supportive of each other through thick and thin. I know we are all wishing Renner a speedy recovery, and are glad to see he is doing okay, especially considering the condition the accident left him in. He is clearly just as strong as any superhero he’s played. Hawkeye may be given a run for his money.

The Avengers cast has always been open about their special bond. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are clearly pals, and the core group always seems to find a way to work together, even after many of their Marvel stints have come to an end. They even got tattoos after they wrapped filming Avengers: Endgame as a sign of their closeness. They also constantly have witty banter, and express their love for each other whenever they get the chance. It’s great to see the Hurt Locker actor have such a strong support system.

Renner currently stars in the hit series Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+ which was created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan--though I'm interested to hear where that show goes in the wake of his injuries. He also recently reprised his role as Clint Barton for the Disney+ show Hawkeye, which co-starred Hailey Steinfeld. He was also previously rumored to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is still in pre-production with an expected 2025 MCU release, though we'll have to wait and see what happens

It’ll likely be a long road back to the big screen for Renner, but I hope we can see him back in action soon. Still, you can catch Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown which is currently streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. You can also revisit both he and Chris Evans’ action-packed superhero adventures in the Avengers films, which are all currently streaming for Disney+ subscribers.