Jonathan Majors Can't Stay Away From The Marvel Rumor Mill, But What's Really Happening?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen mixed results following the epic finale of Avengers: Endgame. There have been some incredible wins like the recent Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as significant flops like The Marvels. However, the biggest hit the brand has taken in recent years is it needing to revamp the structure of the current and upcoming MCU phase following the decision to part ways with actor Jonathan Majors.

Majors had been a hot commodity in Hollywood when it was revealed he would play Kang, the major antagonist of the next three phases of the MCU. He appeared in multiple films and the Disney+ Marvel series to set up his story, but following his brush with legal issues and allegations, that plan was seemingly down the drain.

However, a recent rumor claimed that we might actually see Majors' Kang again. It was reported Marvel chief Kevin Feige was considering a return for Majors as a way to wrap up the Kang storyline, but now a competing report says that's not the case. So, what's going on?

Jonathan Majors Is Reportedly Not Coming Back To The MCU

The rumors that Marvel and Majors might find common ground were certainly intriguing. However, anybody hoping to see more of Kang the Conquerer may be up the creek, as TMZ is reporting multiple sources in the know have told them that no such talks have taken place. Apparently, Marvel is currently not considering bringing Majors back.

While it wouldn’t be entirely shocking for Marvel and Majors to work together again down the road, it certainly seems unlikely that such a thing would be happening in the short term. Marvel Studios has already moved on from Kang, bringing in Robert Downey Jr. to play Dr. Doom. Marvel is reportedly paying Downey a lot of money, so even if there’s a chance to bring Majors back, we likely wouldn’t see that happen until the current story has concluded.

Why Jonathan Majors Lost His Role As Kang

Majors’ legal problems go back to March 2023, when the actor was charged with multiple counts of assault stemming from an incident with an ex-girlfriend. He was dropped from several ad campaigns as well as a film following the allegations. However, while there were rumors the studio was considering dropping Majors, Marvel initially reserved judgment.

It was only in December 2023, after Majors had been found guilty of assault, that Marvel Studios announced it was parting ways with the actor. He was only sentenced to a year of counseling, but he suffered far greater consequences professionally.

Initially, there were reports Marvel would simply recast Kang and continue with the existing story. Instead, the decision was made to pivot entirely. It's unclear if Kang will even be referenced going forward. If not, it might leave a door open to use the character in the future.

Majors' career has started to pick up, however slightly. His film Magazine Dreams, which was seen as a potential Oscar contender prior to the allegations, is finally getting released. It’s impossible to guess what the future may hold. Maybe a return to the MCU or Jonathan Majors is possible, but it’s not happening right now.