The Latest Clue For Taylor Swift's Rumored Deadpool 3 Cameo Comes From An Actual Comic Book

There are a lot of rumors about Deadpool 3, specifically about just who will appear in the movie, as expectations are that a lot of former members of the Fox/Marvel universe will be making cameos. The biggest rumor, however, is that Taylor Swift, the biggest star in the universe, may also appear in the movie, as the comic book mutant Dazzler, and now that rumor is being fueled thanks to an actual comic book.

Today, Taylor Swift’s birthday, TidalWave Comics is set to release Female Force: Taylor Swift a new comic book that features Taylor Swift as its main character. Beyond that, one of the variant covers available reimagines Swift as Dazzler, the X-Men character she’s rumored to be playing in Deadpool 3. This is sure to add fuel to the speculation about her appearance.

(Image credit: TidalWave Comics)

If the image of Taylor Swift as Dazzler gets picked up, as it surely is designed to do, it likely will get a lot of people talking. It’s hard to argue, based on this image, that Taylor Swift wouldn’t look the part of Dazzler in the new Deadpool movie. There’s a decent chance that if Swift really is playing Dazzler in the film, she will look something like this.

Deadpool 3 is expected to tell a multiverse story that will see him team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but also allow Jackman to play multiple versions of Wolverine. As part of the story, Deadpool could run into many other characters from both the MCU and the previous generation of X-Men movies that were produced under Fox, as a way of bridging the gap for Deadpool, the one character (and actor) we actually expect to continue forward in the MCU.

Dazzler is a mutant in the X-Men franchise who is often portrayed as a professional singer, and thus it makes some sense why Taylor Swift would be linked to the character. And there is some reason to believe that the rumor could be true. First and foremost Swift is friends with star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, and she also knows Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, so if there were any movie Swift was going to randomly appear in, Deadpool 3 would probably be it.

Ryan Reynolds isn’t talking. Instead, he’s releasing doctored behind-the-scenes photos implying everybody from The Predator to Mickey Mouse is going to appear in Deadpool 3. Director Shawn Levy has also avoided answering questions about Swift, or any other cameos in the movie.

Deadpool 3 already has high expectations. It’s now the only upcoming MCU movie set for a 2024 release. It’s the third in a successful franchise, and it might include an appearance by the biggest star in the world. Odds are we won’t know whether or not Taylor Swift is involved until we sit down to watch the movie.