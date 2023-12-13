The Latest Clue For Taylor Swift's Rumored Deadpool 3 Cameo Comes From An Actual Comic Book
The hype surrounding a possible Taylor Swift cameo in Deadpool 3 is likely to increase following a new comic release.
There are a lot of rumors about Deadpool 3, specifically about just who will appear in the movie, as expectations are that a lot of former members of the Fox/Marvel universe will be making cameos. The biggest rumor, however, is that Taylor Swift, the biggest star in the universe, may also appear in the movie, as the comic book mutant Dazzler, and now that rumor is being fueled thanks to an actual comic book.
Today, Taylor Swift’s birthday, TidalWave Comics is set to release Female Force: Taylor Swift a new comic book that features Taylor Swift as its main character. Beyond that, one of the variant covers available reimagines Swift as Dazzler, the X-Men character she’s rumored to be playing in Deadpool 3. This is sure to add fuel to the speculation about her appearance.
If the image of Taylor Swift as Dazzler gets picked up, as it surely is designed to do, it likely will get a lot of people talking. It’s hard to argue, based on this image, that Taylor Swift wouldn’t look the part of Dazzler in the new Deadpool movie. There’s a decent chance that if Swift really is playing Dazzler in the film, she will look something like this.
Deadpool 3 is expected to tell a multiverse story that will see him team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but also allow Jackman to play multiple versions of Wolverine. As part of the story, Deadpool could run into many other characters from both the MCU and the previous generation of X-Men movies that were produced under Fox, as a way of bridging the gap for Deadpool, the one character (and actor) we actually expect to continue forward in the MCU.
Dazzler is a mutant in the X-Men franchise who is often portrayed as a professional singer, and thus it makes some sense why Taylor Swift would be linked to the character. And there is some reason to believe that the rumor could be true. First and foremost Swift is friends with star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, and she also knows Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, so if there were any movie Swift was going to randomly appear in, Deadpool 3 would probably be it.
Ryan Reynolds isn’t talking. Instead, he’s releasing doctored behind-the-scenes photos implying everybody from The Predator to Mickey Mouse is going to appear in Deadpool 3. Director Shawn Levy has also avoided answering questions about Swift, or any other cameos in the movie.
Deadpool 3 already has high expectations. It’s now the only upcoming MCU movie set for a 2024 release. It’s the third in a successful franchise, and it might include an appearance by the biggest star in the world. Odds are we won’t know whether or not Taylor Swift is involved until we sit down to watch the movie.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes