The Sweet Way Logan's Dafne Keen Championed Hugh Jackman -- But Definitely Not Wolverine -- After Her Deadpool 3 Appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always bringing new content to fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order where thrilled when Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters, and finally brought its title characters to the shared universe. The movie also featured the return of Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23, and there's a sweet Way she championed Hugh Jackman (but definitely not Wolverine) after her Deadpool 3 appearance.

Deadpool 3's cast list had plenty of familiar faces, including Logan star Dafne Keen's long-awaited return as Laura. Fans were thrilled to see her back, and are hoping she and Jackman to work together again in upcoming Marvel movies. While being interviewed by MTV to promote The Acolyte (after she had secretly filmed her role in Deadpool & Wolverine), the 19 year-old actress was asked who she'd like to share a Star Wars escape pod with. She responded:

I'd go in a pod with Hugh Jackman. Yeah 100 percent. Also Hugh Jackman could fend for me.. Being stuck in a pod with Wolverine would be stressful. Being stuck in a pod with Hugh would be lovely. He'd be singing to you, he'd be so nice. Yes Hugh Jackman 100 percent.

There you have it. While Keen obviously adores Hugh Jackman, that doesn't mean she'd like to be trapped in an escape pod with his signature character. Instead, she wants the real person, who would likely take care of her and belt out some songs from The Greatest Showman.

While Laura and Logan have a close relationship onscreen (including Deadpool 3's ending), that doesn't mean she'd like to be trapped in a small space along with the clawed mutant. After all, he's got a big temper that might not be all that fun to be around.

The Acolyte might have been cancelled after just one season, but hopefully we get to see Dafne Keen back in the MCU at some point in the future. She was present alongside Logan and all of Wade's friends during the movie's happy ending, which definitely seem like a positive sign.

Exactly how Deadpool & Wolverine will influence future MCU projects remains unclear for now, but fans are hoping that Logan, Wade, and Laura might appear in a big crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday. The studio's plans for that project as well as Secret Wars is a total mystery at this point, but the pressure is on for the studio to deliver like it did with Infinity War and Endgame. Luckily fan excitement is high thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

The next MCU project hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.