Loki Season 2 Fan Theory Could Explain Why One Major Character Has Barely Been Seen In The Trailers

In Season 1 of Loki Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) served as one of the big bosses at the TVA, and she was determined to protect the sacred timeline, He Who Remains, and as we later found out, Kang. She was a massive part of the first season, however, when the trailer for Season 2 of Loki came out, she was surprisingly barely in it. Now, a fan has concocted a theory that might explain why we haven’t seen much of Renslayer yet.

When Marvel advertises an upcoming show or movie, it tends to keep massive plot points and major reveals close to the chest until they play out in the project. So, if Renslayer’s story is taking a major turn that will seriously impact the MCU, it makes sense that they’d keep her plotline under wraps. With that said, BennetDuParis posted a theory about her future on Reddit, and if this proves to be true, it would make sense why we haven’t seen much of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s character in Season 2’s marketing.

For context, in the trailer for Season 2 of Loki, we see Ravonna for a split second holding a very large weapon, then again looking at the stage Kang appears on, and then one more time with a purple light reflecting on her face (which could possibly be Alioth, the guardian of the Void). All this adds up to maybe three to five seconds of screen time, which isn’t much for a primary character. Then, in the second teaser , we only see a very small clip of Renslayer, and it’s the same one from the first trailer of her holding that large weapon.

This theory posits that Renslayer might be on more of a solo mission that mirrors her comic book story, and potentially expands her plot. In the comics, Ravonna is also known as “Revelation” and later as “Terminatrix.” She also has a romantic history with Kang, and at one point they ruled an empire together and had a son named Marcus. When Kang died, Revelation took over. Later, under the name Terminatrix, Ravonna tried to take down the past version of Kang.

BennetDuParis is suggesting that the Ravonna we see in the trailer will eventually become these aliases. He explained that in the season, we might see one variant of the judge with the original Kang, and then another will work to destroy his empire with the help of Alioth, the guardian of the void whom we met in Season 1.

Read More About Loki Season 2 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) After Seeing The Loki Season 2 Trailer, I'm Excited For Ke Huy Quan's MCU Debut, But I Have One Concern

At the end of Season 1, Renslayer says she’s going on a mission “for free will,” and we know that after Sylvie kills He Who Remains, there have been some serious shifts in the multiverse. I wouldn’t be shocked if we meet different variants of Renslayer that turn out to be Revelation or Terminatrix. I also wouldn’t be that surprised if this journey she’s on for “free will” motivates her to take down Kang and transform into Terminatrix.

This theory suggests that Renslayer might become these alter egos, and her bigger story will begin to play out. With all this in mind, it makes sense why we haven’t seen much of her in the trailers. Much like Loki Season 1, it seems like Season 2 is wildly complex and there’s a lot we won’t know about it until it premieres on the 2023 TV schedule .