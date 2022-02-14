Looks Like Doctor Strange 2 Is Bringing Another Fan-Favorite Marvel Character Into The Multiverse Of Madness

If you weren’t already hyped for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before yesterday, maybe the trailer that was released during the Super Bowl changed your mind. Among the goodies packed into this new batch of footage is the reveal of Patrick Stewart’s involvement, potentially as a Professor X variant. There’s even been speculation about if we’ll see a version of Tony Stark played by Tom Cruise. Well, now it looks like another fan-favorite Marvel character might take part in the long-awaited sequel.

In addition to the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer that followed the preview attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home, a poster also dropped depicting Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange surrounded by the shards of breaking reality. Many of these shards have the faces of important characters in the Multiverse of Madness, but take a look at the one towards the bottom righthand corner of the poster, right next to Strange’s Cloak of Levitation.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yes, that is indeed the Union Jack insignia present on the shield belonging to Captain Carter, a.k.a. the Peggy Carter who was injected with the Super Soldier Serum in her reality rather than Steve Rogers. This version of Hayley Atwell’s character was introduced to the MCU in the debut episode of What If… ?, and was brought back towards the end of the animated series’ first season to help Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu the Watcher and others prevent a version of Ultron that had obtained the Infinity Stones from taking control of the multiverse. Now it appears like we’ve been teased that Captain Carter will make her live-action debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

To be fair, seeing the Captain Carter symbol in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster isn’t the strongest evidence on its own that Captain Carter will be present in the movie. After all, this poster also shows the classic Captain America star, and there’s been no word about Sam Wilson showing up ahead of his return in Captain America 4. However, last year Giant Freakin Robot reported that Hayley Atwell will appear in Multiverse of Madness as Captain Carter, and while it’s unclear how much screen time she’ll have, her role will be “an important one.”

So while this is by no means a 100% official done deal, it’s looking likelier than ever that the superhero version of Peggy Carter will be involved in the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Assuming this does indeed come to pass, it will mark Hayley Atwell’s sixth MCU film appearance, and she’s also played the “main” Peggy in the Agent Carter One-Shot short film, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and ABC’s short-lived Agent Carter TV series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will work its magic in theaters on May 6, with some of the other notable players in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel including Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo, Benedict Wong’s Wong, Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. Multiverse of Madness is the first of this year’s upcoming Marvel movies, with Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following in July and November, respectively.