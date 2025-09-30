One Big Thing I Hope Happens After Avengers: Doomsday Hits Theaters

There’s already plenty of hype building around the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the tent pole superhero movie set to hit the 2026 movie schedule and close out Marvel’s Multiverse Saga in explosive fashion. But as I follow all the chatter about Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, returning heroes, and how this film will (hopefully) tie a bow on years of storytelling, I keep circling back to one wish. More people need to see Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (or New Avengers).

Thunderbolts is one of my favorite Marvel movies in years, and I know I'm not alone. But the reality? It barely made a dent at the box office, pulling in just over $380 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. With a reported $180 million production budget and another $100 million spent on marketing, it’s clear that not nearly enough people saw it.

Thunderbolts Deserved Better At The Box Office

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* wasn’t designed to be Marvel’s next billion-dollar behemoth. Instead, it was a leaner, character-first story that brought together a band of antiheroes, the cast of Thunderbolts * included: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost.

And the kicker is that this actually worked. Instead of a nonstop CGI spectacle, Schreier leaned into trauma and identity. It still had plenty of action, sure, but it’s the emotional arcs that landed hardest. Pugh brought a raw, vulnerable energy to Yelena that elevated every scene, while Ghost’s backstory and John Walker’s brokenness added surprising depth. For once, it felt like Marvel trusted its characters to carry the story, not just the next multiverse gimmick.

The reviews reflected the more mature and indie film style of the flick. Fans who gave the movie a chance found it moving and funny, sure, but also grounded in a way the MCU hasn’t been in a while. However, because the theatrical run occurred at an unusual time, with superhero fatigue headlines everywhere and audience priorities shifting, the movie didn’t receive the numbers it deserved. So, what does Thunderbolts' box office mean for the overall MCU and the upcoming Avengers movies?

How Avengers: Doomsday Could Make Thunderbolts* Essential

The good news is, Thunderbolts is not going to vanish into the MCU ether. The team was already confirmed to appear in Doomsday, which is set to arrive late in the 2026 movie schedule, with rumors suggesting Pugh’s character, Yelena, will play a big role in the future. And this is where I think things could get really interesting.

Marvel movies branded “Avengers” still carry massive weight with general audiences. Even fans who skipped Thunderbolts in theaters will be lining up for the next big team-up event. If Doomsday is as huge as it’s shaping up to be, the ripple effect could drive more people back to Thunderbolts with their Disney+ subscription, giving the movie the audience it always deserved.

This is the MCU at its best, as one project could bolster another, turning what was once seen as a “mid-tier” or missed entry into essential viewing. After all, when the characters you just spent three hours watching on the big screen already have a whole movie together, who wouldn’t want to go back and see how they clicked in the first place?

The One Big Thing I Hope Happens

When Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters, my hope isn’t just that it delivers another massive MCU spectacle, but that it shines a spotlight back on Thunderbolts. That film deserved more attention, and Doomsday could finally give it the second life it’s owed.

If the crossover nudges casual fans to revisit Yelena, Red Guardian, Ghost, and the rest of the crew, that’s a win for Marvel and for audiences who may have overlooked one of the MCU’s most character-driven stories in years. Plus, it’s a chance to appreciate Jake Schreier’s directing style, especially since he’s already tapped to helm Marvel’s first MCU X-Men movie.

Because in the end, the MCU works best when every piece of the puzzle matters. If Doomsday helps make Thunderbolts essential viewing, and possibly even sparks a sequel, that’s a ripple effect I’d love to see.