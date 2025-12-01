Everything I've Heard About Blade Sounds Super Cool, So What's Going On With The 'Important' Film? Mia Goth Speaks Out

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to exciting new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But a few upcoming Marvel movies have had an especially long development process, especially Mahershala Ali's Blade. But despite how exciting that title is, it's been delayed a number of times. Luckily actor Mia Goth spoke about what's going on behind the scenes.

What we know about Blade is super limited, but fans are hyped to see the vampire superhero finally appear in the MCU in live-action. Despite Ali having a voice cameo in Eternals and the character appearing in Marvel Zombies, the next Blade movie hasn't shown any signs of picking up speed. Goth appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she shared what's going on with the Marvel flick. She offered:

I don’t know what’s going on with that. I think that they want to make it, and it’s such an important film for them that they’re taking their time with it. I really don’t have any information. I don’t know why it’s taken the time that it has…. We will see.

That was a surprisingly honest answer. While it seems like Marvel is still interested in giving Blade his own solo movie, not even Mia Goth knows what's really happening behind the closed doors of the studio. But she seems to be passionate about eventually making her MCU debut in the long gestating blockbuster.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how long the Blade movie has been stuck in the development stage. The project was first announced back in 2019, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali attached to play the title character. Unfortunately it's been hit with a ton of setbacks since.

So how much has Goth actually gotten involved in Blade so far? The star of Frankenstein (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) offered some details about how she landed her mysterious role as Lilith, saying:

The furthest that it got with me is that I went and did a — I auditioned for that, too, actually. I auditioned for that, and I flew to Atlanta and we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I. And we did a costume fitting and a wig fitting, and I was very excited [about] the direction that it was going. And it was very cool, and Mahershala had such an interesting take on it. He was great. And then it just unraveled from there unfortunately.

Well, I'm fascinated. Not only did Mia Goth audition and land her role opposite Mahershala Ali, but she was even fitted for wigs and costumes by the Marvel designers in Atlanta. This makes Blade's years-long delays even more noticeable; exactly what went wrong here?

Hopefully the Blade movie actually comes together one day, and we get some good news sooner rather than later. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list.