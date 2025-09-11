Avengers: Doomsday Art Reveals First Real Look At Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently releases new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is definitely Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the shared universe. Rather than Iron Man he'll play the villainous Doctor Doom, and some promo art has seemingly revealed the first look of RDJ's look in the role.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so there are countless rumors and theories about what might go down. While we wait for the first footage or stills from The Russo Brothers' blockbuster, promo art of Doom has seemingly made its way to Twitter thanks to the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo. Check it out below:

First Look at Promotional Art for Doctor Doom in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’.Displayed at the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China.#AvengersDoomsday hits Theaters December 18, 2026! pic.twitter.com/yRFqVpjgCaSeptember 11, 2025

I mean, how cool is that? If legit, this is the first real look at what Doctor Doom will look like in the next Avengers movie. It's a pretty awesome design, especially thanks to his detail-oriented armor and chain link. Of course, the character is most known for his mask and green cape, which Robert Downey Jr. wore while revealing his future as the character at San Diego Comic-Con. Overall it's a badass design that I hope is legit.

Fans have been patiently waiting to see Doom's look, as well as how he's introduced to the MCU as a whole. The end of Fantastic Four: First Steps saw the first (extremely brief) look at Doom, specifically the back of him. We saw him interacting with Franklin, as well as a glimpse of his mask. But he never turned around to face Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, so the above image is sure to go viral with Marvel fans.

Doom is one of the most iconic Marvel villains of all time, one who is usually associated with the Fantastic Four. Basically every Marvel fan loves Robert Downey Jr., so this is a great way to help inspire interest in projects like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Projects like The Marvels bombed at the box office, so the timing of bringing back RDJ is key. And it's a big reason why anticipation for the blockbuster is so high this far out from its release.

Aside from the inclusion of RDJ's title character, the Avengers: Doomsday cast list is massive, and includes entire teams of heroes. Namely The Avengers, Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. How these characters will all enter the story and interact remains to be seen, but the mysterious blockbuster has a lot going for it. Smart money says Downey, fresh off his Oscar win, will be front and center.

Our questions will be answered when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully we get a better look at Doctor Doom sooner rather than later.