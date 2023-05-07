6 Marvel Characters Mary Elizabeth Winstead Should Play

It was revealed during Star Wars Celebration 2023 that Mary Elizabeth Winstead — who had already been added to Disney+’s Ahsoka cast the previous year — would be starring alongside Rosario Dawson as a live-action version of another beloved animated character, Hera Syndulla. Given her reputation as one of the most talented actors in genre films working today I am surprised she did not earn a spot in the Star Wars universe earlier. Even more surprising, however, is that she has not yet made her debut in another mega-popular franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It should be noted that the actor — also known for playing John McClane’s daughter, Lucy, in the latter two Die Hard movies and solidifying her Scream Queen status as the lead of 10 Cloverfield Lane — is no stranger to superhero movies, having played Helena “The Huntress” Bertinelli in 2020’s Birds of Prey. However, she would not be the first person to make the transition from DC movies to Marvel movies and I think she is more than qualified for membership in that club. If the opportunity arises, I thought I would give Kevin Feige and co. some ideas of which Marvel characters Winstead would be the ideal choice to play, starting with one that bears a distinct similarity to her DC role.

Atalanta

Winstead has previously expressed interest in reprising her Huntress role from Birds of Prey in another film. However, considering James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming DC movie plans do not involve anything connected to the DCEU continuity, that is probably not going to happen. Yet, that does not mean she cannot relive the fun of playing a crossbow-wielding vigilante in another new superhero movie and, in fact, there is a Marvel character who (almost) fits that bill perfectly.

Instead of a crossbow, Atalanta uses a more traditional bow and arrow, even though there is not really anything very traditional about her own personal, signature weapon. This member of the elite crimefighting team called Pantheon — whose members also include Hulk and the Asgardian Agamemnon — uses a plasma bow, which emits energy that can assume the form of an arrow. Atalanta is also a human with Frost Giant ancestry, giving her abilities like superhuman strength and regenerative healing, making her stand out among the MCU’s other current archers — Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

Rogue

Before playing Huntress, Winstead actually made her comic book movie debut when she joined the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast as the title character’s love interest, Ramona Flowers, whose seven evil exes prove to be more than a thorn in his side. The character is known for having a very unique haircut that changes color frequently which gave me an idea for another Marvel character the actor might be a good choice for.

I want to make it clear, however, that a similarly distinct haircut is not the only reason I considered Winstead for the MCU’s version of Rogue when Marvel Studios finally reboots the X-Men movies. In fact, it is not even the number one reason, which is that a character as iconic and beloved as this spunky, energy-absorbing mutant deserves to be played by someone who has a firm handle on strong character portrayals and has experience with high-stakes action thrills, and that is Winstead to a tee.

Jocasta

Some people may have forgotten this, but Winstead actually made her superhero movie debut in one of the best non-Marvel and non-DC superhero movies, Sky High, as Gwen — one of the most popular students at the titular school for powerful teens. Before revealing a particularly dark secret about herself, her character reveals that she is a technopath, meaning she has a psychic link with all forms of technology, which gave me the idea to cast her as a Marvel character who, literally, becomes one with technology.

Jocasta is the name of an android originally brought to life by the implanted consciousness of Janet Van Dyne, who was later rescued by the Avengers, but not without leaving traces of her mind in the mechanical body that became its “soul.” Obviously, casting Winstead in this role would require taking a few liberties, but Jocasta’s creator, Ultron, was designed by Hank Pym in the comics and not Tony Stark and Bruce Banner like in Avengers: Age of Ultron, so why not change things up with this underrated, robotic character, too?

Mystique

While many disagree with me, I actually kind of dig 2011’s The Thing (a prequel to John Carpenter’s 1982 sci-fi masterpiece of the same name), especially for Winstead’s lead performance as one of the few humans at an Antarctica research outpost who has been imitated by a shape-shifting alien. That being said, I would be curious to see how she would portray a character with the ability to assume the form of another and there just happens to be a popular Marvel character who could make that a reality.

Now, once again, I feel I should assure you that the very loose connection between Winstead’s role in The Thing and the shape-shifting abilities of Raven Darkholme (better known as Mystique) is not the only reason I considered her for the role. Much like what I said about Rogue, Winstead is, simply, the exact kind of actor who could give the complex, iconic mutant a winning portrayal in the MCU’s version of the X-Men.

Death

Years before she starred in The Thing, one of Winstead’s earliest lead roles in a horror movie was in the third installment of the Final Destination movies, in which she and her friends fend off death itself after a premonition allows her to escape a grisly fate on a roller coaster. Well, if she were ever curious about seeing things from the perspective of her enemy in the gory 2006 thriller, she could do so in the MCU.

The physical manifestation of Death is also a major character in Marvel Comics, having been the inspiration for Thanos’ crusade for the Infinity Stones in the original story and sharing a romance with none other than Deadpool. Since Winstead was actually one of several actors rumored to play Domino in Deadpool 2 before Zazie Beetz landed the role, I think flirting with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth in an upcoming Marvel movie would be a pretty epic consolation.

Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew)

You know, as great and perfectly fitting as any of the characters above would be for Winstead, I would really want to see her make her Marvel movie debut in her own film and not in a supporting role. I think the best part for her in that case would require a detour away from the MCU and into the path of Sony.

For a long while, there has been talk that the studio has been planning to bring Jessica Drew (a.k.a., Spider-Woman) into its own universe of Spider-Man characters and I believe, when the time finally comes, Winstead should be their first choice to bring the secret agent with arachnid-like abilities to life in live-action. All I can say is that I really hope Olivia Wilde’s Marvel movie is still happening because, together, I think these women could make magic by bringing this story to the big screen.

Then again, if Winstead is not destined for Marvel, I think we can live with that, considering how many other badass heroes she has already played.