5 Marvel Characters Moses Ingram Would Be Perfect To Play

You can say what you want about all of the newest Star Wars movies and TV shows, but I think few can deny that they have been the source of some wonderful acting performances. The cast of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is certainly no exception, and I believe that Moses Ingram’s portrayal of a ruthless Jedi hunter - with a few secrets of her own - named Inquisitor Reva (a.k.a. “Third Sister”) is easily one of the strongest. A role such as this is the kind that tends to buy an actor a one-way ticket to global stardom and, in many notable cases, a part in any upcoming Marvel movies, perhaps?

Now that the actor is officially part of the Star Wars timeline, that means that she is also already in good standing with Disney, whose other major blockbuster property is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, this would certainly not be the first time we saw a Star Wars actor make the transition to Marvel movie stardom (and vice versa) - such as when Mace Windu actor Samuel L. Jackson was hired to be Nick Fury, or when Padme Amidala herself, Natalia Portman, was cast in Thor as Jane Foster, to name just a few. With that in mind, in case this prediction becomes a reality, we have a few Marvel characters in mind whom we believe Moses Ingram would be perfect to play, starting with another villainous character of the cosmic kind.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Moonstone

Of the many notable takeaways from Moses Ingram’s performance on Obi-Wan Kenobi as Reva, one absolute is that she has the chops to play a very convincing and very sinister villain. I believe that actors like Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, and Cate Blanchett would agree that there are few greater honors than the chance to become a part of the MCU’s ever-evolving rogues gallery. So, I figured, if it is not broke, keep it running and cast the actor as a baddie, and one of the first Marvel characters of the like to pop into my mind was Moonstone.

Formerly known as Karla Sofen, this formerly average human would take pleasure in taunting and manipulating her patients with her expert skills in psychiatry and hypnosis until a Kree device known as the Moonstone (hence her alter-ego’s name) gave her extraordinary abilities that allowed her to be an even more dangerous and volatile threat to humanity. The cosmic criminal (who also went by Meteorite at one point) is also known as a founding member of the Suicide Squad-esque team of reformed villains called the Thunderbolts, who are supposedly going to play a major part in Phase 4 of the MCU. However, there is also a chance we could see Ingram’s Moonstone face off agains Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in a future sequel to Captain Marvel, which might be even cooler.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Xenith

Moonstone is not the only cosmic Marvel Comics villain that crossed my mind when considering potential roles for Moses Ingram. In fact, I think I found one of even greater power (super strength, durability, flight, and heat vision) and of, somewhat, more close comparison to Reva’s character arc on Obi-Wan Kenobi in the form of Xenith.

A member of the purple-skinned, pointy-eared alien race known as the Strontians, Xenith first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1995 as a member of the Star Masters - a crew of cosmic heroes that also consisted of Quasar, Beta Ray Bill, and the Silver Surfer. However, for reasons that would remain unknown, Xenith turned against Shi’ar Empire - another alien race she had sworn to protect and serve - and was captured and imprisoned by her cousin, Gladiator, until she was pardoned by one of the X-Men’s deadliest enemies, Vulcan. If not just to see all of the characters have their moment under the MCU spotlight, this is a story I would love to see adapted for screen.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mystique

Actually, speaking of the X-Men, there is a fan-favorite character from Marvel Comics who bears an even deeper resemblance to Reva in terms of her character arc. While she seemed like the perfect match for the Sith in early episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, by end the of the six-episode Disney+ series, we came to learn that she was not an evil person at all, but was motivated to commit heinous acts by her own vengeful tendencies as a result of personal tragedy. That sounds relatively similar to the life of Raven Darkholme - otherwise known as Mystique.

The shapeshifting mutant has flirted with being an ally to the X-Men as well as an enemy to them, depending on where her moral compass points in regards to the fate of the human race. Because Moses Ingram did such a wonderful job portraying Reva’s struggles with her own morality, I think she would be a perfect choice to shed light on the complexities of Mystique’s role as an anti-hero in Marvel Studios’ X-Men reboot (whenever that happens). All it would take is a little blue makeup…Well, A LOT, actually.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Storm

On second thought, based on Jennifer Lawrence’s previous experience playing Mystique, I would understand if Moses Ingram would prefer not to undergo the physical transformation required for the role. Not to mention, after playing someone so antagonistic (at the beginning of Obi-Wan Kenobi, at least) I imagine she is ready to be a real hero. Thus, I have another great X-Men Character in mind.

One mutant hero whom I am especially excited to see make an eventual return to the big screen is Ororo Munroe - better known as Storm for her ability to control the weather. The X-Men character, previously portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in live action adaptations, could also be a part of the Black Panther movies considering she was the Queen of Wakanda after marrying T’Challa in the comics. While I am not sure if that exact scenario will happen following the death of Chadwick Boseman, I think any new storyline involving Storm in the MCU is worth anticipating, especially if Ingram gets the role.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Beyonder

Before she was cast on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram’s biggest claim to fame was her scene-stealing, Emmy Award nominated role in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit cast as Jolene. However, unlike Anya Taylor-Joy’s central character, Beth Harmon, Jolene is not a chess prodigy, but, according to Decider, the actor knows how to play the game in real life. I would like to see her receive the chance to play a game such as chess onscreen and such an opportunity does, indeed, lie in the Marvel Universe…sort of.

The role in question is The Beyonder - the physical manifestation of an entire alternate dimension in the Marvel Multiverse that loves to use kidnapped characters as pawns in deadly, inhumane games purely out for its own entertainment. This is the kind of godlike being who could be a great choice to be the next major threat in the MCU after Thanos, and what honor that would be for Ingram to take on such a role.

Then again, if Moses Ingram truly has no interest in playing anymore villains, I respect and support that decision. Besides, no matter the role she could secure in the Marvel movies (or even in any upcoming DC movies), I think it will inspire yet another memorable performance on her resume.