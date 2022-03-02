6 Marvel Characters Taylor Lautner Would Be Perfect To Play

Upon the release of his movie, Home Team, and with the announcement that he was engaged to be married, Taylor Lautner would start to become a bigger topic in the public eye than he had in some time, actually. The aforementioned Netflix original sports comedy was actually his first major acting role in years, despite breaking out big time with the Twilight cast, as Jacob Black, when he was a teenager.

Well, I think it's time to see the now 30-year-old former teen heartthrob make a splash on the big screen again, especially with his co-star (and onscreen romantic rival) Robert Pattinson reaching the height of his powers in the title role of The Batman. What better way for Lautner to catch up to him than starring in his own superhero movie, but to really stir up the competition with a role in new Marvel movies? I figured I would help him out by giving him a few ideas for Marvel characters he would be ideal to portray, starting with one he has kind of already done his homework for.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Warwolf

Admittedly, when I was first looking at lycanthropic Marvel characters for Taylor Lautner to play to reflect his Twilight character’s special abilities, I initially settled on Jack “Werewolf By Night” Russell. That was, until I was reminded that Gael Garcia Bernal is reportedly playing him in an upcoming Disney+ exclusive Halloween special. Luckily, upon further exploration, I found another character who is not only a perfect fit, but sounds way more badass.

Vic Marcus is a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who also goes by the alias Warwolf, due to his Mars-affected lycanthropy that allows him to “get hairy” at will. He also led an iteration of the Howling Commandos unit that consists of supernatural creatures, such as a vampire, a mummy, a zombie, and a clone of Frankenstein’s Monster. Well, that movie that needs to be made some day, and not just to see Lautner play a werewolf again in what would be a very unique and thrilling way.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Red Wolf

One day, I would also like to see Marvel movies introduce the lesser-known character, Red Wolf. Reason being that I love the idea of seeing an old fashioned Western tale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also to see more Native American representation in the franchise.

Now, to be clear, the fact that this character’s name is Red Wolf and that his trusted companion is also a genuine red wolf named Lobo has nothing to do with why I suggested Taylor Lautner to play him (although it is an interesting coincidence). I chose this character as potential role for the actor because he is part Native American, namely of Potawatomi and Ottawan descent, which he actually learned when preparing for his role in Twilight.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hercules

Another way that Taylor Lautner prepared to play Jacob was working on his abs, which you could argue became a bigger claim to fame for him than the Twilight movies themselves. Of course, bulking up certainly comes in handy when playing Marvel characters, too, and there is one such role that his physique could makes him a perfect match for.

Like Thor and other mythological figures, Hercules is also a part of the Marvel Comics Universe, having made his debut appearance in 1965 as written by Stan Lee and illustrated by Jack Kirby. I actually think it would be fun to see Zeus’ half-mortal, muscle-bound son get his own movie in the MCU, if not make a fun cameo in a future Thor movie, for instance. If not, I hear Disney is working on a live-action remake of their animated Hercules movie from 1997.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Namor The Sub-mariner

If Taylor Lautner does wind up in the MCU, it would not actually be his superhero movies debut, which he made in 2005’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, as the toothy, semi-aquatic young hero. However, he did not reprise the role for Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix exclusive sequel, We Can Be Heroes, which left some of his biggest fans a bit disappointed. Well, I have the perfect way he can make up for it.

With Jason Momoa kicking ass as Aquaman, fans have been waiting to see Kevin Feige and co. bring in Marvel Comics’ own Atlantean who actually predates the DC hero by a few years, Namor. The Sub-mariner’s official debut has been teased for years, but no avail just yet. When it does happen, I think Lautner should be considered, not just for playing a similar part in a 3-D kids movie, but for really looking the part, too.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Legion

A lesser-known credit from Taylor Lautner’s career - likely in part because he starred in it the same year that the first Twilight movie came out - is My Own Worst Enemy. This short-lived NBC drama, in which Lautner starred as the teenage son of a man with a dangerous dissociative identity disorder played by Christian Slater, gave me an idea. Why not take an opportunity to see things from his TV dad’s perspective by playing a Marvel character who also suffers from DID, like David Haller?

This Omega-level mutant has around 200 personalities cohabitating his mind, each possessing their own distinct, Omega-level powers, as well. Also known as Legion, he was the inspiration for a surreal, hit FX series of the same name that was canon to the X-Men movies, which could also be MCU canon now based on recent a Doctor Strange 2 teaser’s reveal. If they ever do decide to recast the character, though, giving it to Lautner, based on his experience with My Own Worst Enemy, sounds like a fun idea to me.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Human Torch

A potentially more fun role to play, however, just might be Johnny Storm - otherwise known as the Human Torch for his ability to spontaneous create fire, as well as fly. He gained these powers as a result of a freak accident that also gave his sister, Susan, the power of invisibility; her husband, Reed Richards, super-stretch abilities; and made his friend, Ben Grimm, a rock-skin behemoth. Together, they used these powers as a source for good as the Fantastic Four, who are about to be brought to the big screen for a third franchise attempt.

The upcoming reboot from the Spider-Man “Home Trilogy” director Jon Watts has yet to cast any members of Marvel’s first superhero family, but I think Lautner would be a good choice for Johnny. He is young, lively, and has exercised the comedic talents that would come in handy for the role in films like Valentine’s Day and Home Team, and shows like Scream Queens and the BBC’s Cuckoo.

The deciding factor of all of this, of course, is whether or not Taylor Lautner really wants to return to the spotlight in a dominant blockbuster franchise. If so, the Marvel movies are not a bad way to do it.