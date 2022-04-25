Marvel Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill As Captain Britain

The MCU is always expanding, and Phase Four has been introducing a ton of new characters with upcoming Marvel movies . But there are still countless heroes that the studio could pull from for a new installment. And some epic fan art imagines Superman actor Henry Cavill as the heroic Captain Britain.

Henry Cavill became a household name thanks to his work as Superman in the DCEU, starting with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. But given the massive popularity of the superhero genre, some moviegoers are hoping to see the hulking actor make his debut in the MCU. One possible option for him is to play Captain Britain, with some cool fan art available on Instagram . You can check it out for yourself below,

Honestly, sign me up. This piece of Marvel fan art shows how awesome Henry Cavill could look like in the MCU . Rather than a comic book accurate costume, this image shows how the shared universe might put a more “realistic” spin on the look. After all, the MCU is known for making such adjustments to the appearance of its villains and superheroes.

The above image shows Henry Cavill rocking a suit that resembles Chris Evans’ look as Captain America. But rather than wielding that signature shield , he’s got a sword on his back. Still, this costume looks like it would fit right in during a group shot of the next Avengers movie. We’ll just have to see if/when Captain Britain ever debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have been fantasizing about Henry Cavill joining the MCU as Captain Britain for a few years now. These theories are all the more popular since his future as Superman is unclear. Because while Cavill has maintained he’d like to play the Kyrptonian hero again in the DCEU, there’s been no plans for Warner Bros. to move forward with something like a Man of Steel sequel. As such, it might be the perfect time for the Mission: Impossible– Fallout actor to pivot from DC to Marvel.

For now, Henry Cavill busy playing the title character of Netflix’s The Witche r. This has him in a ton of action sequences, while wielding a sword and superpowers. It would seemingly be easy to use these skills for Captain Britain, if Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios decide to go that route. At this point it seems like anything could happen during Phases Four and Five.

In the comics, Captain Britain was given powers by Merlin himself, which include super strength, agility, energy beams, flight, and force fields. There hasn’t been a superhero swordsman yet in the MCU, although Eternals set up the entrance of Kit Harrington’s Black Knight .