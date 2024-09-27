Marvel’s Vision’s Show Is Reportedly Bringing Back Two Surprising Characters, And In An Even More Surprising Way
If this is true, consider me excited.
While Agatha All Along continues to crush with audiences, Disney+ is making moves to ensure another upcoming Marvel TV show is also a success. So far, we've heard that the yet-to-be-officially-titled Vision series will bring in Terry Matalas as a showrunner, and James Spader is also returning as Ultron. Now it sounds like two actors from previous Marvel projects are joining, and if that is the case, I'm very excited.
If you're a fan of smaller characters getting another chance to shine, you're in luck. The latest news from the spoiler account @MyTimeToShineHello indicates that we'll see two notable actors join the cast of Vision, and I'm intrigued by the why behind it all, assuming it's true.
James D'Arcy Will Reportedly Return As Edwin Jarvis
Years ago, we wrote about how we never expected to see James D'Arcy reappear as Edwin Jarvis in Avengers: Endgame. Now it's being reported that the character who gained notoriety in Agent Carter will return yet again in Vision, though no other details are known beyond that. Jarvis was, as readers may know, the human inspiration for Tony Stark's artificial intelligence J.A.R.V.I.S.
So the character who an AI was based on and then became Vision is now in the series. My head is already spinning, especially since Paul Bettany plays Vision, which only further complicates it all. Perhaps Vision has memories that Jarvis had since part of his makeup as a sentient being is rooted in the AI programming? I could see that making sense... maybe. Fortunately, Terry Matalas is an acclaimed sci-fi showrunner and can likely make it easy for an audience to understand.
Kerry Condon Will Reportedly Return As F.R.I.D.A.Y.
Kerry Condon took over the duties as the MCU's resident AI when Vision was created, and was known by Tony Stark and others as F.R.I.D.A.Y. For years, we heard her voice in various movies, but now it's reported that Condon will portray a human version of her character in Vision. No other details are given beyond that, so we're left to speculate.
I am happy to hear Condon may return, especially since she thought her role died with Tony Stark. I do find it very interesting that the rumor referred to her as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and not the person the AI was based on. It leads me to wonder if Vision somehow set out on a mission to bring life to artificial intelligences around the world? Maybe I'm reaching a bit too far with this one, but what are the odds we'd have two tech-related characters rumored to appear in this? What's next, we're going to find out Todd Stashwick is also playing someone related to tech?
We still have a while until Vision is available on Disney+, and no word on whether or not these rumors are true. As such, we can only continue to wait for more updates. And of course, continue to watch Agatha All Along on Wednesdays!
