Of Course Michael B. Jordan's Enthusiasm For The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer Would Have The Internet Chattering

Despite some recent missteps, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a well-oiled machine that is constantly releasing content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The trailer for Deadpool 3 showed a number of other returning characters from the X-Men franchise, so of course Michael B. Jordan's enthusiasm for the trailer would have the internet chattering.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but the multiversal nature of the mysterious story means just about anything could happen. And when Michael B. Jordan shared the trailer on his Instagram Story, fans noticed. Folks quickly took to Twitter, wondering if Jordan might cameo as the Human Torch throughout its runtime. One such tweet reads:

Why did Michael B. Jordan repost the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.... pic.twitter.com/peRChFt81jApril 28, 2024

And just like that, we've got yet another rumor about Deadpool 3's cast swirling around online. Luckily we only have to wait a few months to see how many wild cameos actually happen during the threequel. Although to be realistic, it's more than possible that Michael B. Jordan is simply a Deadpool fan like the rest of us.

Both the Merc with the Mouth and the Fantastic Four were previously owned by 20th Century Fox, which kept them firmly out of the MCU. But that changed when Disney acquired Fox, and fans have not-so-patiently been waiting for the X-Men and Fantastic Four to finally join the shared universe. So seeing Michael B. Jordan back as the Human Torch for a cameo in Deadpool 3 doesn't seem totally out of the question.

Jordan only briefly played Johnny Storm, in the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four movie, directed and written by Josh Trank. Unfortunately that movie was a critical and box office failure, and the reboot was over before it started. For his part, Jordan said filming and releasing the movie was a learning experience about the industry as a whole.

While some fans are hoping to see Jordan reprise his role as the Human Torch in Deadpool 3, I'm more inclined to think he just liked the new trailer. But it seems like just about anything could happen in the threequel, especially with the multiverse, variants, and Loki's Time Variance Authority involved. Smart money says Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have plenty of exciting surprises up their sleeves.

There are a ton of rumors about which comic book characters will or will not appear throughout Deadpool & Wolverine's runtime. Some popular choices online include Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Jennifer Garner's Elektra and more. Now MBJ's Human Torch is in the mix too, and it should be fascinating to see what rumors actually come to fruition.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.