Move Over, Tom Holland, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Star Says Paul Rudd Compares Her To The Spidey Actor Since She Can't Keep Spoilers To Herself
We've got another one!
Marvel Studios has had the difficult burden of keeping some of the biggest movie secrets, and it's in service of making sue fans are shocked and surprised on opening night. Sometimes its movie stars share that burden, and that combination isn’t always the best mix considering movie stars do a ton of press. Notably, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk star Mark Ruffalo have been in memorable and hilarious circumstances where they’ve let spoilers slip, and it sounds like one new MCU star could be ready to join the exclusive club.
Kathryn Newton has just made her debut in the MCU as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man. As the actress becomes a Marvel hero in her own right in the new movie, she shared her current relationship with safekeeping spoilers with these words:
During an interview with Digital Spy, Newton shared that she gets teased by friends already about dropping an unintentional spoiler. She continued by saying this:
Newton is straight up denying that comparison, but hey, Paul Rudd knows Tom Holland well, having worked alongside him in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Still, some people are just not as good at keeping secrets, and it sounds like we can count Kathryn Newton among the people who Marvel might want to keep on special watch from now on.
That said, it might be difficult to beat Tom Holland’s history of giving away Marvel spoilers over the years. The Spider-Man actor previously gave away that there was going to be a Spider-Man trilogy too soon, spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War for an entire theater and almost gave away a major scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of the movie’s 2021 release. And then there’s Mark Ruffalo, who accidentally livestreamed Thor: Ragnarok on Facebook Live during its world premiere for a little while back in 2017.
However, with Quantumania in theaters following Newton’s massive press tour for the movie, she has yet to have a viral spoiler moment take hold, so maybe people are just joking around with her more than anything else. Though she has plenty of time to spoil upcoming Marvel movies, especially as the stakes get higher in anticipation for the next Avengers movies. Now that we’ve been indirectly warned by Paul Rudd, we’ll look out for it!
