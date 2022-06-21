New Thor: Love And Thunder Video Has More Guardians Of The Galaxy Action And Thor Fighting Christian Bale's Gorr

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has been pretty wild so far. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which marks the first time a hero has been given a fourth solo movie. And a recently released trailer has more Guardians of the Galaxy action, plus Chris Hemsworth fighting Christian Bale's villainous Gorr.

While Thor: Love and Thunder's contents are a mystery, the blockbuster seemingly has a lot going for it. This includes the introduction of Mighty Thor, as well as an appearances by the fan favorite heroes The Guardians of the Galaxy. And the new trailer (seen above) shows more of this crossover, as well as a battle with Gorr the God Butcher.

This new trailer once again opens on narration given by Taika Waititi's character Korg. We see flashes of Thor at various points in his upcoming adventure, rocking a variety of costumes in the process. While some of the footage we've seen before, there are some thrilling new tidbits to help buoy fan excitement.

There's a ton of hype about how Thor: Love and Thunder will also be the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy on the big screen. In this clip we're treated to some epic new footage of their collaboration with Chris Hemsworth's hero. We see the ensemble in a few battles; Star-Lord shoots at an enemy while Drax attacks another in water. The fans are also treated to a badass shot of the Guardians walking away from battle, including Sean Gunn's Kraglin. It looks like Thor is still at his weight from Avengers: Endgame during the latter moment.

Of course, one of the biggest questions surrounding Thor: Love and Thunder is the movie's villain. Christian Bale is making his MCU debut as Gorr the God Destroyer, and his name certainly makes things sound serious. There's only been limited footage of the Dark Knight actor in action, with the previous trailer showing his upcoming conflict with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. But the final moments of the above clip see his sword and Thor's Stormbreaker clashing in dramatic fashion.

Overall, it looks like Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be a truly wild ride. But given the man behind the camera, we should have always expected just that. Taika Waititi brought new life to the franchise with Ragnarok, and its wild success kept Chris Hemsworth in the MCU for another solo flick. And with Waititi now returning with a recent Oscar in hand, he can presumably push things even further. Case in point: Chris Hemsworth's upcoming nude scene.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 8th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.