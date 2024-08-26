I Would Not Have Expected One Moment In Deadpool And Wolverine Took Months Of Work, But Shawn Levy Reveals It Was A Lot

The latest Marvel blockbuster, Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine immediately took the box office by storm , becoming one of the latest 2024 movie schedule entries to hit $1 billion with a mix of irreverent humor, thrilling action, and some genuinely unexpected cameos . Ryan Reynold's unique collaboration with Levy was a big creative hook that helped the movie dazzle with its fun and frenetic pace, and it also led to one of the film's most surprising moments, which took a tremendous amount of behind-the-scenes effort to bring to life.

In an interview with The New York Times, Shawn Levy discussed the challenges of creating that special end-credits tribute honoring the legacy of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel films. This montage wasn’t just a typical highlight reel but a heartfelt tribute to the studio’s history and the actors who brought these iconic characters to life. Levy shared that securing the rights and permissions for the clips was a surprisingly difficult process, taking several months to complete. When asked about the actors' reactions to being included in the tribute, the Free Guy helmer explained:

Both. Some people approved it on the basis of trust that it would be well-intentioned and warmhearted. There were many others who wanted to see the reel just to feel firsthand the vibe of it and the context where they’d be used. It took months and a lot of different people working all the angles, many of which fell to Ryan and me reaching out to actors personally because time was running out and the conventional channels weren’t getting it done fast enough. So it really was not only a labor of love to edit, it gave us occasion to reach out to many of the actors who are also a part of that history.

The Adam Project filmmaker’s comments highlight the complexity and dedication involved in crafting the surprisingly beautiful tribute. Each clip in the montage had to be carefully selected to reflect not just the highs of Fox's Marvel history but also the full spectrum, including less successful films. Notably, there wasn’t so much as a nod to the Fantastic Four Reboot , which Reynolds has spoken about.

The goal was to create a comprehensive tribute that was inclusive of all the films, regardless of their critical or commercial reception. The effort behind this tribute underscores the film's broader theme of legacy, which was significantly shaped by Hugh Jackman’s involvement, returning as everyone's favorite adamantium clawed Logan.

\Jackman’s return helped solidify the narrative direction of Deadpool & Wolverine, prompting Levy and Reynolds to dig deeper into themes of legacy and character evolution. This thematic depth is mirrored in the film’s many cameos, easter eggs, and references, which include Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade , and Chris Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm.

As Deadpool & Wolverine continues its record-breaking run in theaters, it’s evident that it is more than just another comic book action movie. It is a tribute to the beloved characters and stories that have thrilled audiences for years. Thanks to the hard work of Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and their team, the movie captures both the humor and heart that fans have come to love.

If you haven’t seen the latest installment in the Merc with the Mouth’s trilogy, there’s still time to catch it in theaters. And don’t forget to check out our schedule of upcoming superhero movies to see which heroes are hitting the 2025 movie schedule and beyond.