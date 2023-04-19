Patti LuPone Shares Enough New Details About Agatha: Coven Of Chaos That I Assume Someone At Marvel Is Freaking Out Right Now

Remember that time Mark Ruffalo accidentally live streamed part of Thor: Ragnarok, and the numerous other moments when Tom Holland accidently revealed various Spider-Man secrets? I think we might be able to add Patti LuPone’s name to the list of MCU actors who may have accidentally given away too much information. This is because while the Broadway legend was on The View she revealed a shocking number of details about one of Marvel’s upcoming projects : Disney+’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos , and now I think it’s safe to assume someone at Marvel is panicking.

Patti LuPone joined the panel of The View to chat about her movie on the 2023 movie schedule , Beau is Afraid this morning, and of course at the very end of the interview they slipped in a question about Agatha: Coven of Chaos. However, instead of giving an answer that skirted the question, like most MCU stars do, LuPone, like the icon she is, dished some major details, revealing:

It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair. I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and the familiar, if anybody knows Heartstopper, is Joe Locke. And then Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and myself.

Whoa Patti! That’s a lot of information, especially when it comes to a Marvel project that is still in production. Details about specific characters in an MCU project typically aren’t revealed this early, unless it’s a returning character, and considering Coven of Chaos will follow an entirely new cast of characters, with the exception of Agatha, I couldn’t quite believe she revealed so much about all these new witches (and familiar).

Up to this point, we knew about the Marvel project casting Heartstopper’s Joe Locke and that actresses joining the Coven would include Aubrey Plaza and SNL alum Shasheer Zamata. However, we didn’t know who the actors would be playing in Marvel’s Phase 5 project. Now, we know that all the women will be playing a coven of witches, which could kind of be inferred. However, the big shock was learning that Joe Locke would be playing a familiar. I personally can’t wait to see this young actor act as these wicked women's assistant, I’m certain it will be buckets of fun.

The other big detail LuPone dished was about her character specifically. She revealed that she’d be playing Lilia Calderu, a witch who uses divination and tarot to wield her power, which feels perfect for the Tony winner. She elaborated on her character saying:

I play Lilia Calderu a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot. It’s very interesting, I think it’s going to be fantastic.

Like LuPone, Lilia Calderu sounds like an absolute icon, and I can’t wait to see how the actress wields her witchy power in the MCU. Along with these new character details, the actress also explained that they are still filming the series in Atlanta, and it’s expected to come out next year.