Paul Rudd Getting Marvel Fit Was A Huge Shock At The Time, But Apparently It Was In His Genes All Along

Getting fit for superhero movies isn’t new, especially for "ageless" actor Paul Rudd. We have already touched on how much work has gone into his transformation, as well as the process that went into getting him perfect for his classic Marvel shirtless scene. However, the reason we’re talking about this again is because according to Rudd, this is actually in his genes.

In an interview with Men’s Health where he shared his workout routine, Rudd also shared a photo of his grandfather and great uncles. This was to show that he doesn’t come from a family of lightweights, as the interviewer described Rudd’s family as nothing short of “swole”. As to why they look like that, Rudd shared a bit of their story:

This is my grandfather David. My grandfather would tour all over London as ‘The Strongest Man in England.’ He and my uncles would travel around and wrestle.

There are plenty of stories of actors having to shape up so they can wear the suit. Henry Cavill shared his hard-learned lesson when he was getting in shape to be Clark Kent. But not many people can say that being a bodybuilder or wrestler is in their genes. I’m honestly a little disappointed that the article didn’t include a photo because I want to see what Rudd's family looks like in comparison to the actor. At the very least, we do still have that video of Rudd and Chris Hemsworth doing their little workout dance.

If you’re curious, Paul Rudd was asked if his father also has the "strongest man in England" genes, which the answer was a very simple ‘not really’. But he did get some of his humor from his father, so it seems that a lot of the aspects of Rudd that we like are in some part genetic.

As of right now, we don’t know if Scott Lang will be returning in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday or 2027's Secret Wars, so we’ll just have to wait for more news to start rolling in. But outside of his superhero career, Rudd will be starring in an A24 film with Tim Robinson titled Friendship, which has already being considered as the most uncomfortable theatrical experience for 2025. It's an interesting statement considering Rudd is also going to be in another A24 film with Jenna Ortega, titled Death Of A Unicorn.