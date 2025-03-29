‘You Can't Be Frivolous’: Paul Rudd Isn’t Spilling Tea On Avengers: Doomsday, But He Has A Funny Take On Viral Cast Reveal

What we know about Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday is shrouded in typical MCU secrecy. However, Paul Rudd keeps things light—even when he refuses to let the cat out of the bag. In a recent interview, the Ant-Man star got grilled about the upcoming crossover epic. True to form, Rudd didn’t give anything away, but​​ he did offer up a funny take on the now-viral cast chair reveal.

Paul Rudd played coy about the upcoming Marvel movie's top-secret details while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. As seen in a clip shared on ’s official YouTube channel, the star leaned into signature "say nothing, smile a lot" strategy that many Marvel alums utilize. But, when pressed, he took a comedic jab at the over-the-top secrecy surrounding these blockbusters—and even slipped in a timely reference to a real-world political error:

There is nothing that I can tell you. [Marvel is] very secretive. It’s really — it’s important, clearly, as we know, they never announce anything. It’s a major movie, you can’t be frivolous with this kind of stuff. It’s not like military secrets or anything. This is a major motion picture. … This is not like some kind of coordinated attack anywhere…

That’s classic Rudd—playing by the rules while subtly roasting them. And, for those wondering about that “coordinated attack” line, that's seemingly a nod to a recent development involving the Trump administration. The story involved a journalist mistakenly being looped into a group chat where officials were reportedly sharing top-secret military plans via an unsecured app.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star also weighed in on the now-viral livestream of the Doomsday cast chairs that fans watched online days ago. If you missed it, the setup showed the cast's names printed on director's chairs—except one was comically miniature, labeled “Paul Rudd.” The internet quickly clocked it as a visual gag nodding to Ant-Man’s signature size-shifting abilities. Unsurprisingly, the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy actor had a take that was a bit more self-deprecating:

I thought, ‘Oh, that’s clever. I’m Ant-Man.’ But there’s still a part of you that’s a little — it’s a little emasculating to have a little, tiny chair, at least finally one that will actually fit me when I sit down.

The Wet Hot American Summer alum’s reaction to the viral chair moment explains why fans have such a soft spot for him. He gets the joke and always plays along—that's a true Rudd-ism. The entire interview—embedded below–is worth a watch because it's impossible not to have your pants charmed off by the never-aging Clueless star.

Paul Rudd on Ant-Man's Return in Avengers: Doomsday and His Date with Billy Joel and Adam Scott - YouTube Watch On

Fans still don’t know how Ant-Man will fit into the whole Doomsday story arc, but it’s evident that the actor who portrays him isn’t stressing over spoilers or furniture. What is known, however, is that the star will be joined by a host of other A-listers in the film, including Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston and of course, Robert Downey Jr., who's playing Doctor Doom.

I'm eager for other developments to come down the pipeline. While we're waiting for more updates on the upcoming superhero movie—and maybe some new cast announcements if we believe Robert Downey Jr.’s latest teases—it might be the perfect time for an MCU rewatch. Just grab a Disney+ subscription, and you're all set! As for Paul Rudd, his latest project, the 2025 movie release Death of a Unicorn, has finally landed in theaters.